Mansfield man used Snapchat to send graphic messages to 14-year-old, gets 17 years in prison

A 33-year-old Mansfield man accused of using Snapchat to send sexually graphic messages and videos to a 14-year-old boy has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison federal prosecutors said.

Juan Aguilera Duran was charged via criminal complaint in May 2023 and was indicted in August 2023. He pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography in October 2023, according to a news release from Leigha Simonton, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

He was sentenced on Jan. 26 by U.S. District Judge Reed C. O’ Connor, who also ordered Duran to a lifetime of supervised release.

“The Secret Service is committed to using our forensic and investigative capabilities to help catch criminals who prey on the most vulnerable among us,” said Christina Foley, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s Dallas Field Office, in the release.

According to court documents, Mansfield police were dispatched on Aug. 13, 2022 to a residence in Mansfield to meet with the 14-year-old who had received sexually explicit messages, images, and videos via Snapchat from Duran.

Search and arrest warrants resulted in Duran pleading guilty to receiving child pornography. He later pleaded guilty to receiving images of child pornography on his computer, according to the release.

“This case is a testament to the great work that occurs when agencies collaborate and work together for the common good to fight evil in our community. This particular unit is established to protect our most valuable and vulnerable, our kids,” Mansfield police Chief Tracy Aaron said in the release.

The Mansfield Police Department, Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office Digital Forensics and Technical Services, and the Secret Service conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandie Wade prosecuted the case.