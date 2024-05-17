Mansfield: Work starts to restore heritage building

A landmark building in a Nottinghamshire town is to be restored in a £530,000 project.

The Grade II listed Brunts Chambers in Leeming Street and Toothill Lane are made up of seven retail units and a number of offices.

The Brunts Charity will oversee the renovation or replacement of existing shopfronts and work on the facade of the building, which dates from 1915.

It is expected to take about six months to complete the work.

The scheme was awarded a Heritage Fund grant of £306,624 towards the works, with The Brunts Charity funding the remaining costs.

The charity, which provides housing, said the renovation will be done using materials and repair methods in keeping with the building's heritage.

Chief executive Paul Williams said: "As custodians of this wonderful charity, trustees and staff cannot wait to see this historic building restored back to its former glory.

"The building is in a key location in Mansfield, and we hope the works will have a positive effect on this part of Mansfield town centre, whilst securing the longevity of the building for years to come."

