Manteca councilman shoots stepson after being attacked, police say
A Manteca City Councilman shot his adult stepson during a confrontation at his home on Thursday, police said.
Former prosecutor Elie Honig described it as "very heavy-handed."
Liese Dodd's killer was sentenced to 60 years in prison last week
President Donald Trump has issued a “full and unconditional pardon” to Washington, DC, police lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky and officer Terence Sutton for their roles in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown, a case that drew protests on the heels of the murder of George Floyd.
Termination proceedings against Officer Mindy Cardwell have begun, per the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Dakota Petrey is charged with the 2020 murder of Vanessa Ceja-Ramirez
Warning: This story contains graphic images.An Ontario judge is now considering if a Windsor police officer facing three assault charges acted in self-defence when he struck a man in a bar bathroom in Ottawa or if those actions warrant conviction.After four days of proceedings, both sides made closing submissions Thursday in the trial for Sgt. Deler Bal, 51. He has pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault and one count of aggravated assault.On the evening of Sept. 23, 2023, Bal was off duty
David Misch was kicked out of a California courtroom for singing and whistling during witness impact statements
ROME (AP) — Italy’s highest court on Thursday confirmed a slander conviction against U.S. defendant Amanda Knox for accusing an innocent man of murdering her British flatmate 17 years ago in a sensational case that polarized trial watchers on both sides of the Atlantic.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday found a way to defend pardoning thousands of convicted Jan. 6 rioters–some of whom violently attacked police officers–by arguing that they had already spent enough time behind bars. Trump took questions from reporters at the White House during a press conference, beginning with NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander, who first asked, “You would agree that it’s never acceptable to assault a police officer?“ That prompt elicited a ”sure" from Tru
Rupert Murdoch ended a five-year battle with Prince Harry with a dramatic apology Wednesday for illegally intruding into his life for years—and made a “massive” settlement with the British royal to end an explosive court case. The Fox News tycoon’s British newspaper group issued a “full and unequivocal” apology for the “serious intrusion by The Sun into his private life... including the unlawful gathering” of information about him. But the apology did not say anything directly about Harry’s expl
When David Miller's pickup truck went missing in Ottawa last summer, he reported it as stolen and accepted it could be on a container ship sailing to parts unknown. He'd resigned himself to never seeing it again. Then, early last week, he got an even bigger surprise in his mailbox, he says.The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) sent him a notice saying his 2018 Dodge RAM had been found and it was sitting in a towing company's south Ottawa storage yard. Miller could go to a police station, get the neces
A 75-year-old man was handcuffed outside a Kentville, N.S., courtroom Thursday and taken away by deputy sheriffs after he was sentenced to prison time for sexually abusing his younger brother five decades ago.Provincial court Judge Angela Caseley handed the man 3½ years behind bars, saying he repeatedly used his victim, who was a young adolescent at the time of the offences in the 1970s, for his own sexual gratification, assaulting him in the boy's bedroom at night."A child's bedroom should be a
Model Christy Giles, 24, and Hilda Cabrales-Arzola died after a night out in Los Angeles in 2021
"Trump can shove his pardon up his a**," said one former Trump "obsessor" who was sentenced to 90 days in jail for his role in the attack.
WARNING: This article contains graphic content and details of sexual abuse of children, and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A former Catholic priest who sexually abused children in Nunavut has pleaded guilty to all of the charges against him. Eric Dejaeger, 77, entered his guilty pleas in an Iqaluit courtroom Thursday morning before Justice Faiyaz Alibhai. Dejaeger originally faced eight historical charges for sexual assaults that happened be
The new president just unwound a landmark anti-discrimination measure implemented amid the height of the Civil Rights Movement.
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Wednesday he is only aware of two genders — male and female — and that the government should leave questions of gender identity alone.
"I don’t know how to live without him. He’s my life. He taught me everything I know," Taylor Shelonchik said of her father, Michael Shelonchik, who was fatally beaten on Jan. 21
Daniel Ball had been charged with “some of the most violent and serious offenses" from the Capitol insurrection, said Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather.
LONDON (AP) — A teenager who stabbed three young girls to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in England was sentenced Thursday to more than 50 years in prison for what a judge called “the most extreme, shocking and exceptionally serious crime.”