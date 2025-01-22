Mantra Of The Cosmos cancel Soho gig after Zak Starkey suffers blood clot

A London performance featuring drummer Zak Starkey, son of The Beatles’ Sir Ringo Starr, had to be cancelled after the musician suffered a blood clot in his leg.

It comes after his indie band Mantra Of The Cosmos, which also includes Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder, percussionist Mark “Bez” Berry and guitarist Andy Bell, played two nights at a famous Liverpool venue where The Beatles started out.

Despite Tuesday’s gig being cancelled, celebrities and music fans poured into Karma Sanctum Soho where a video of the band’s performance at the Cavern Club on January 19 was played instead.

Zak Starkey plays drums with Mantra Of The Cosmos at The Cavern Club in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Bez, 60, said at the event: “First of all, can I say how special it was to play the Cavern with Zak Starkey.

“He’s never been to the Cavern before and it felt special… It was better than anything I ever imagined in my life.

“I couldn’t believe how good it was.

“To play there… I had to show off right at the end: ‘His f****** dad’s Ringo Starr! Know what I mean?

“We felt like the Beatles – well, I did for a little moment.”

Bez and Shaun Ryder, of Happy Mondays, attend the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (Ian West/PA)

Starkey, 59, has been advised to rest and take blood thinners for two weeks following the clot.

Oasis star Noel Gallagher joined the group on their new psychedelic track Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous), released earlier this month.

Further singles and an album are in the works.

Starkey first met Gallagher in a London rehearsal room in early 1995 when he was in a band called Face before he began drumming for Oasis in 2004 – playing on albums Don’t Believe The Truth and Dig Out Your Soul.

In August, Gallagher and his brother Liam confirmed Oasis’s long-awaited reunion with a worldwide tour this year.

Last year, Ryder said Happy Mondays would be “going to bed for about three or four years” while he focused on other projects, including Mantra Of The Cosmos, formed in 2023.