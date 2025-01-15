Manual beats Seneca in LIT opener

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Trump Has Middle-Of-The-Night Meltdown In Wild Rant Aimed At ‘Moron’ TV Host
The president-elect said he had an “obligation” to attack one specific late night host.
- Yahoo News Canada
California wildfires: Quebec's 'Super Scooper' planes, pilots draw praise as Canada steps up despite Trump's threats
These Canadian CL-415 aircrafts, also known as amphibious water bombers, have been on the front lines fighting the wildfires blazing through California
- CBC
Trial stayed against 98-year-old nun accused of historic sex crimes at residential and day schools
WARNING: This story contains details of abuse of children at residential schoolsThe trial of an Ottawa nun accused of sex crimes at northern Ontario residential and day schools in the 1960s and 1970s will not proceed after a stay of proceedings was granted due to evidence issues.Francoise Seguin, 98, is the third nun and eighth worker overall to face criminal charges in relation to abuse at St. Anne's Indian Residential School in Fort Albany, Ont.Seguin, of the Sisters of Charity of Ottawa, appe
- The Daily Beast
Trump Snubs Elon With Decision on White House Digs
Elon Musk is reportedly set to receive office space in the White House complex for his incoming work as co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but he won’t be wall-to-wall with President-elect Donald Trump. Citing two sources that have been briefed on the plans, The New York Times reports that Musk will set up camp at the Eisenhower Executive Office, a separate building adjacent to the White House. It’s still not clear whether Musk’s DOGE partner, Vivek Ramaswamy, will also h
- HuffPost
Melania Trump Reveals Where She Plans To Live During Her Husband's Presidency
The former first lady's living plans have been the subject of much speculation ahead of Donald Trump's second term.
- TVLine.com
The View Debates Carrie Underwood Performing at Trump Inauguration: ‘How Do You Support Somebody Who Wants to Destroy the Country?’
Carrie Underwood’s decision to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration was a hot topic on Tuesday’s edition of The View. Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin had opposing views on the country singer’s choice to accept the invitation, with Griffin wanting to move past “where we ‘cancel’ people’s livelihood because we don’t like their …
- People
Mom Who Sexually Assaulted 2 Teens After Complaining to Them About Marital Problems in Hot Tub Learns Fate
"If the genders were reversed, there are few who would believe that leniency is appropriate," prosecutors reportedly told the court
- HuffPost
Donald Trump's Inauguration Will Have A Prominent No-Show
No explanation was given for the VIP's planned absence at Trump's second inauguration.
- The Daily Beast
Lying Trump Took His Own Supporters for Fools: Jack Smith
Special Counsel Jack Smith found that Donald Trump’s team took his own MAGA faithful for easily manipulated fools when he and several co-conspirators carried out an “unprecedented criminal effort” to overturn the 2020 election. Smith detailed his conclusion in a report released Tuesday, which explains his decision to indict Trump on four counts for plotting to obstruct the certification of the presidential race he lost to Joe Biden. Smith wrote that Trump’s team “deceived” a group of MAGA hardli
- The Independent
Black cop is accused of trafficking his white wife while flying to their honeymoon destination
Exclusive: Anthony Williams “spent his life fighting crime, and now to be accused of a crime so heinous as trafficking his own wife is unfathomable,” attorney Jasmine Rand told The Independent.
- The Daily Beast
Tearful Jimmy Kimmel Rips Trump’s ‘Vile’ Reaction to L.A. Fires
Jimmy Kimmel was visibly emotional in his monologue Monday as he reacted to the devastating wildfires throughout Los Angeles county. “It’s been a very scary, very stressful, very strange week here in L.A.,“ said Kimmel, tearing up. ”Where we work, where we live, where our kids go to school.” He showed a clip of the fires near the El Capitan Theatre, where Jimmy Kimmel Live! is filmed.
- HuffPost
Stephen Colbert Gives ‘Jerk’ Trump An Awkward Reality Check On His Latest Obsession
The “Late Show” host said one of the president-elect’s big plans has a glaring flaw.
- Reuters
North Korea's suicide soldiers pose new challenge for Ukraine in war with Russia
After a battle in Russia's snowy western region of Kursk this week, Ukrainian special forces scoured the bodies of more than a dozen slain North Korean enemy soldiers. But it is among mounting evidence from the battlefield, intelligence reports and testimonies of defectors that some North Korean soldiers are resorting to extreme measures as they support Russia's three-year war with Ukraine. "Self-detonation and suicides: that's the reality about North Korea," said Kim, a 32-year-old former North Korean soldier who defected to the South in 2022, requesting he only be identified by his surname due to fears of reprisals against his family left in the North.
- BuzzFeed
This Architect Explained Why This One House Survived The LA Fires, And The Reasons Are Truly Fascinating
"A couple glass panels will require replacement. Otherwise fine."
- CBC
Sask. woman shares the nightmare story a Mexican resort tried to keep quiet
Allison Field says her family felt more like hostages than guests of a Marriott resort in Mexico when they got severely ill and were pressured by staff to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
- The Daily Beast
‘Family Ties’ Star Justine Bateman Slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as ‘Disaster Tourists’
Family Ties star Justine Bateman put Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on blast as “disaster tourists” after they handed out food and other supplies at an evacuation center for victims of the L.A. fires. The former teen star, now 58, played Mallory Keaton alongside Michael J. Fox in the hit series, which ran for seven seasons and earned Bateman two Emmy nominations, in 1986 and 1987. Bateman attacked the couple after they were filmed speaking with victims and first responders, writing online over t
- InStyle
Kate Middleton’s 43rd Birthday Post From Prince William Points to a Key Change in Their Marriage
It's a stark shift from Kate's last birthday tribute.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump's Inaugural Parade Is Reportedly Getting A Trashy Twist
A surprise star of the president-elect's 2024 campaign could make an appearance.
- People
Newlywed Wife Is Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Husband After Traveling Overseas to Meet up with Him: Authorities
Marvil Facturan-Kocjančič, a native of the Philippines, was killed seven days after arriving in Slovenia
- Hello!
Princess Kate just debuted a new hair style for 2025 - everyone's going to copy
Kate Middleton looked amazing in her new birthday portrait on Instagram and the wife of Prince William sported a brand new hair style.