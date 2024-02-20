Manx dental surgery reopens after takeover delay

The surgery has about 6,600 registered patients

Services at a dental practice taken over by Manx Care have been reinstated following a delay due to a cyber attack.

The health care body had been due to take over patient care at Hillside Dental in Douglas from 1 December after Regent Health Services handed back its contract.

A spokeswoman said although it had not been possible to introduce a new IT system as planned, a "workaround" had been found.

The body also confirmed future appointments booked with the former operators had been cancelled.

It said it was to "allow for the prioritisation of examinations for children and patients who have not been seen for a considerable time".

The surgery has about 6,600 registered patients.

'Short-term measure'

Manx Care previously confirmed a new dental software programme, set to be used at the surgery, had been hit by "a serious cyber attack" a week prior to the takeover and it had not been able to operate without it.

The island's health care provider has since confirmed a system currently being used by the community dental service has been "replicated as a short-term measure".

But the "workaround" software to manage patient bookings and dental treatment records was also due for replacement by the end of March 2024, it confirmed.

Regent Health Services handed back its contract for the surgery in August 2023

Manx Care said the practice on Ballakermeen Road was still delivering emergency appointments but asked patients not to contact the surgery to book routine examinations.

It said staff were contacting patients to arrange appointments and those who had recently been seen for an examination and course of treatment would not be "eligible for a routine appointment at this time".

Thanking patients for their "ongoing understanding", Manx Care called for patients to "please be patient to allow for the fair prioritisation of the patient lists".

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk

Story continues

Related internet links

Related internet links