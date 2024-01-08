Many Chiefs fans are furious about playoff game against Miami being on Peacock

Chiefs defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was surprised to hear the news on Sunday night.

But it’s true, the Chiefs’ AFC Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins will be streamed on Peacock. If you live in Kansas City and have access to KSHB (Ch. 41), then you’ll be able to watch. If you can’t get Ch. 41, then Peacock is your only option to see Saturday night’s game.

“Us playing on peacock ONLY is insane I won’t lie,” Omenihu wrote on X.

Us playing on peacock ONLY is insane I won’t lie. — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) January 8, 2024

Many Chiefs fans were furious about the decision to have the game streaming outside of Kansas City. Here is a snippet of what fans were saying on Reddit and X (I didn’t include those people who cursed).

“As a chiefs fan who lives in Texas I have to jump through so many hoops to watch the games,” a fan wrote on Reddit. “Hopefully peacock has a free trial period.”

Another shared this: “We just have to boycott this crap. Remember when CBS and fox was all you needed to watch the games? Now you need to pay 50 bucks a year to watch half the games.”

I work for the local CBS station in Springfield and from what I understand, our local NBC will not be getting it to sell local advertising. This takes money out of the local economies. Total NFL money grab. — RISO (@KUKCSGF) January 8, 2024

Ya without the local contract the entire non KC Chiefs Kingdom is basically bulled into buying Peacock — Sean Cummings (@K0NBN_Wx) January 8, 2024

Patrick Mahomes on Peacock?!? pic.twitter.com/IOW0Zdfb8R — Tobi Altizer (@Tobi_Altizer) January 8, 2024

Canceling ESPN+ in order to subscribe to @peacock for the #ChiefsKingdom game. Let’s start beef between the rights holders…. — Ryan L. Wood (@RyanLWood) January 8, 2024

They are really putting the defending Super Bowl champs with two time MVP Patrick Mahomes on Peacock. Forget what players say, that should be on the Chiefs bulletin board. @getnickwright — Michael Blair (@realmikeblair) January 8, 2024

A fan on Reddit shared this: “I don’t have peacock and I will not order it for this game.”

Another wrote: “Consolation prize for winning the division, you get to get blacked out of your first playoff game.”

All of Chiefs Kingdom not in town get screwed not being able to watch their team without have to pay for a worthless streaming service. — D Vandivort (@djvorts) January 8, 2024

I don’t want a QR code to sign up @SNFonNBC @NBCSports @NFL to watch the #Chiefs game on Peacock. I don’t want to pay extra to see a friking playoff game! Damn you NFL!!! #ChiefsKingdom — JayhawkMama (@JHawkintheSouth) January 8, 2024

“Having relocated from KS to CO ... this isn’t an option for people like me,” a fan wrote on Reddit. “And it will be a cold day in hell before I become a Broncos fan.”

This sucks. I’ll sign up because I’m a Chiefs fan, but I resent the NFl for pulling this crap. — Charles Levinsohn (@CharlesLevinso6) January 8, 2024

you think putting pat mahomes on peacock gone get me to pay for it you are dead wrong roger — Tony (@Tony_Kudo) January 8, 2024

So the Chiefs get the Peacock game.....damn. That sucks for people that live outside the area. #ChiefsKingdom — Caleb Robinson (@ThatDude_Caleb) January 8, 2024