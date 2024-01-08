Advertisement

Many Chiefs fans are furious about playoff game against Miami being on Peacock

Pete Grathoff
·3 min read

Chiefs defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was surprised to hear the news on Sunday night.

But it’s true, the Chiefs’ AFC Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins will be streamed on Peacock. If you live in Kansas City and have access to KSHB (Ch. 41), then you’ll be able to watch. If you can’t get Ch. 41, then Peacock is your only option to see Saturday night’s game.

Us playing on peacock ONLY is insane I won’t lie,” Omenihu wrote on X.

Many Chiefs fans were furious about the decision to have the game streaming outside of Kansas City. Here is a snippet of what fans were saying on Reddit and X (I didn’t include those people who cursed).

“As a chiefs fan who lives in Texas I have to jump through so many hoops to watch the games,” a fan wrote on Reddit. “Hopefully peacock has a free trial period.”

Another shared this: “We just have to boycott this crap. Remember when CBS and fox was all you needed to watch the games? Now you need to pay 50 bucks a year to watch half the games.”

A fan on Reddit shared this: “I don’t have peacock and I will not order it for this game.”

Another wrote: “Consolation prize for winning the division, you get to get blacked out of your first playoff game.”

“Having relocated from KS to CO ... this isn’t an option for people like me,” a fan wrote on Reddit. “And it will be a cold day in hell before I become a Broncos fan.”