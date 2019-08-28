How many electric scooter incidents have been reported to police in your area?

Police forces across the UK have revealed hundreds of incidents involving electric scooters, Segways and hoverboards have been reported in the last three years.

Sky News sent freedom of information requests to the UK's 45 territorial police forces and British Transport Police asking for details of incidents recorded between 2016 and July 2019.

Forces said they recorded incidents in different ways so they cannot be directly compared with each other. Here is a breakdown of their responses:

Avon and Somerset Police

The force said it recorded seven incidents in the first half of 2019, 12 in 2018, eight in 2017 and 16 in 2016.

They included reports of theft, shoplifting, burglary, criminal damage, assault and causing public fear, alarm or distress.

Bedfordshire Police

The force recorded six incidents in the first half of 2019, eight in 2018, 12 in 2017 and 18 in 2016.

They included one report of a person who threw a bottle at a Segway owner and tried to push them off the gadget, two incidents of "rowdy or inconsiderate" behaviour and one incident was reported to the force when a Segway "ran out of battery".

British Transport Police

The force provided details of nine incidents including two in the first half of 2019, two in 2018, three in 2017 and two in 2016.

One incident involved a person described as a "hazard to members of the public" after riding a hoverboard while using an escalator.

Cambridgeshire Police

The force said it recorded eight incidents in the first half of 2019, nine incidents in 2018, seven incidents in 2017 and six in 2016.

Incidents included a man who was "assaulted by offenders with his own hoverboard" in 2017, a person riding an electric scooter while drunk in 2017, a youth on a Segway being abusive to shop staff and refusing to leave in 2018 and children "endangering themselves and road users by dangerously riding an electric scooter on a road" in 2019.

Cheshire Police

The force said it recorded 10 incidents in the first half of 2019, 24 incidents in 2018, 28 in 2017 and 15 in 2016.

Incidents included a Segway rider colliding with a pram that was being pushed by a woman in an alleyway in 2019, an elderly man who was taken to hospital after being hit with an electric scooter in 2018 and a man riding an electric scooter while holding a can in his hand collided with a car.

City of London Police

Sky News did not receive a response from the force.

Cleveland Police

Sky News did not receive a response from the force.

Cumbria Police

Sky New did not receive a response from the force.

Derbyshire Police

The force said it recorded two incidents in the first half of 2019, 10 incidents in 2018, three incidents in 2017 and one in 2016.

One reported incident in 2019 was offenders on electric scooters attempting to steal goods, while incidents in 2018 included an electric scooter stolen outside a pub and a person left injured after being pushed off a Segway.

Devon and Cornwall Police

The force said it recorded 13 incidents in the first half of 2019, 33 incidents in 2018, six incidents in 2017 and nine incidents in 2016.

They included a man who chased two boys and a girl on an electric scooter in December 2018 and a man who rammed his electric scooter into a person in February 2018.

Dorset Police

The force said it recorded two incidents in the first half of 2019, three incidents in 2018, nine incidents in 2017 and three incidents in 2016.

They included a road traffic collision involving an electric scooter in 2019, an altercation between a motorist and a person on a Segway in 2017, an "intoxicated person" riding an electric scooter in 2018 and a person riding a hoverboard on a road in 2017.

Durham Police

The force said it recorded 24 incidents in the first half of 2019, 34 incidents in 2018, 43 in 2017 and 34 in 2016.

Reported incidents included youths on an e-scooter committing assault, an e-scooter being used to cause damage and a "report of assault using [a] hoverboard".

Dyfed Powys Police

The force refused to provide the information, saying retrieving it would exceed the time and cost limit set out by the Freedom of Information Act.

Essex Police

The force said it recorded six incidents in the first half of 2019, 12 incidents in 2018, five in 2017 and 28 in 2016.

Reported incidents included a person who escaped on an electric scooter after damaging a property and an assault that was carried out with a Segway.

Story continues