Worshippers feared killed in crowd crush at India's huge Kumbh Mela festival

BBC

  • Several worshippers are feared dead and many more hurt following a crush at a huge religious festival in northern India

  • There has been no official confirmation of how many people may have been injured or killed

  • Officials had predicted up to 100 million people were expected to attend the bathing day at the Kumbh Mela - one of the world's biggest religious festivals

  • But, despite the famous bathing ritual being suspended by organisers, the BBC's Vikas Pandey says "tens of thousands are still trying to take the holy dip"

Worshippers feared killed in crowd crush at India's huge Kumbh Mela festival

Latest Stories