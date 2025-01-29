Worshippers feared killed in crowd crush at India's huge Kumbh Mela festival
Several worshippers are feared dead and many more hurt following a crush at a huge religious festival in northern India
There has been no official confirmation of how many people may have been injured or killed
Officials had predicted up to 100 million people were expected to attend the bathing day at the Kumbh Mela - one of the world's biggest religious festivals
But, despite the famous bathing ritual being suspended by organisers, the BBC's Vikas Pandey says "tens of thousands are still trying to take the holy dip"
