How many Grammys did Charli XCX receive? See list of wins for 'Brat' star

The Grammys were a big night for "Brat" singer Charli XCX, who took home her first trophies on Sunday.

The 32-year-old songstress was in the company of musical peers Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone as a member of the seven-nods club this year, making her one of the Recording Academy's second-most nominated artists. She was also nominated in two of the "Big Four" categories, including album of the year and record of the year.

The now Grammy-winning artist delivered the final performance of the night bringing "Von Dutch" and "Guess" off the "Brat" album to the Crypto.com Arena. Her performances followed other album of the year nominees Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan. Ahead of the live ceremony she took home trophies three pre-show categories, including best dance/electronic album and the best dance pop recording.

In a W Magazine cover story, the "Apple" singer said the Academy's recognition of her latest work came as a surprise.

"My vibe is just wanting to have a good time,” Charli told W. "Let’s be real, I wasn’t even on the Grammys' radar last year, so it's not something I ever expected. The thing is, wherever I am becomes fun anyway, so I'm sure I'll figure it out."

How many Grammys did Charli XCX receive?

Charli XCX was awarded three trophies on Grammys night.

Charlie XCX, winner of the Best Dance/Electronic Album for "Brat," poses in the press room during the 67th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

What Grammys did Charli XCX win?

Charli XCX won the following Grammy categories:

Best dance/electronic album: "Brat"

Best dance pop recording: "Von Dutch"

Best recording package: "Brat"

What awards was Charli XCX nominated for at the 2025 Grammys?

Charli XCX was nominated for awards in the following categories:

Album of the year: "Brat"

Record of the year: "360"

Best pop solo performance: "Apple"

Best pop duo/group performance: "Guess" featuring Billie Eilish

Best music video : "360"

See photos of Charli XCX: Grammys 2025 performance, red carpet

Charli XCX arrives on the 2025 Grammys red carpet in a gorgeous gray dress.q

Charli xcx

Contributing: Anthony Robledo

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How many Grammys did Charli XCX and 'Brat' receive this year?