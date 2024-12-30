How many members does Reform UK have?

How many members does Reform UK have?

Reform UK claimed a major milestone over Christmas, announcing that its membership had surpassed that of the Conservatives — and the number continues to grow.

The right-wing populist party announced it had reached this milestone on Boxing Day. A digital counter on its website showed membership surpassing the 131,680 figure reported by the Conservative Party during its 2024 leadership election.

This marked the lowest membership for the Conservatives, a sharp decline from the approximately 172,000 members they had during the 2022 leadership race.

To commemorate the occasion, Reform UK shared a video showing a message projected onto the Conservative Party headquarters in the middle of the night. This declared Nigel Farage’s party the “real opposition” to Labour.

The post quickly prompted a response from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, who alleged the ticker was fake — leading to Mr Farage threatening to take legal action.

The row may have benefitted Reform because The Times has reported Ms Badenoch is “driving 6,000 people a day” to join the rival party.

So just how many members does Reform have? And how many have joined in the past few days?

How many members does Reform UK have?

According to Reform UK’s live membership tracker, there were almost 153,000 members at the time of writing.

According to the Guardian, approximately 2.8 million people were registered with the Conservative Party and one million to the Labour Party in the 1950s.

Labour had more than 366,000 members earlier this year, while the Conservatives have fluctuated between 130,000 and 170,000 members over the past few years.

Mr Farage's previous party, Ukip, had roughly 46,000 members at its height in 2015, indicating that Reform UK is gaining more traction.

In addition to leading Reform UK, Mr Farage has highlighted his ability to support Peter Mandelson, the UK's new ambassador to the US, in his dealings with Donald Trump, the president-elect, who is a personal and political friend.

Mr Farage told the Daily Telegraph: “I am no fan of any of the people in the Labour Party but, if it is in the national interest, I have always thought I could be a useful asset if they want to use that. But, if they don’t, more fool them.”

Lord Mandelson suggested he would be open to Mr Farage's help in building relations with the Trump administration.

How many people have joined Reform UK since Boxing Day?

Reform UK reached 131,680 members on Boxing Day and has gained an additional 21,766 since, averaging just over 5,000 new members daily.

What have the Conservatives said?

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has accused Mr Farage of “fakery” and that Reform UK is using a clock emoji and having it “coded to tick up automatically”.

“Farage doesn't understand the digital age,” Ms Badenoch added.

“This kind of fakery gets found out pretty quickly, although not before many are fooled.”

Mr Farage then accused Ms Badenoch of being “bitter, upset and angry that we are now the second-biggest party in British politics, and that the Conservative brand is dying under your leadership”.

He added: “However, this not an excuse to accuse us of committing fraud. We will gladly invite one of the Big Four firms in to audit our membership numbers as long as you do the same.

“We have heard from many whistle-blowers that will swear under affidavits that ballots were sent out to long-expired or resigned ex-members. It’s an open secret at CCHQ that your membership numbers are fake.”

According to opinion polls, Mr Farage has become one of the most popular politicians in the nation since finally being elected as an MP after several attempts. Reform UK has also gained popularity since the general election.

He consistently receives high ratings from those who view him positively but also ranks highly among those with a negative opinion of him.

A Conservative Party representative said: “Reform has delivered a Labour government that has cruelly cut winter fuel payments for 10 million pensioners, put the future of family farming and food security at risk, and launched a devastating raid on jobs, which will leave working people paying the price.

“A vote for Reform this coming May is a vote for a Labour council. Only the Conservatives can stop this.”

