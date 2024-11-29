As many as one in 10 coders are 'ghost engineers,' Stanford researcher says, lurking online and doing no work

Katherine Long
Updated ·4 min read

  • A Stanford researcher says his algorithm pinpoints employees who are doing the bare minimum.

  • His research, which hasn't been peer-reviewed, found that about 9.5% of coders were "ghost engineers.'

  • The research underscores tech's newfound mania with rooting out low performers.

Quiet quitting. Lazy-girl jobs. Bare-minimium Mondays.

Over the past two years, employees have expressed repeatedly that they're fed up with being asked to do too much.

Tough luck. The latest catchphrase to describe working less is "ghost engineer" — and it comes not from burnt-out employees but from a Stanford researcher whose team has developed an algorithm to help tech companies identify freeloading coders.

The Stanford researcher and former Olympic-level weightlifter Yegor Denisov-Blanch ran the algorithm, which grades the quality and quantity of employees' code repositories on GitHub, on the work of more than 50,000 employees across hundreds of companies.

Roughly 9.5%, he found, "do virtually nothing."

Measuring output is difficult

Denisov-Blanch calls these workers "ghost engineers," defined as software engineers who are only 10% as productive or less than their median colleague.

His research began as an attempt to find a better way to grade the performance of software engineers, he said in an interview with Business Insider.

"Software engineering is a black box," Denisov-Blanch said. "Nobody knows how to measure software engineers' performance. Existing measures are unreliable because they rate equal work differently."

"It's not fair when someone's doing a very complicated change that's only one line of code. And the person doing the very simple change that's 1,000 lines gets rewarded," he continued.

His algorithm attempts to resolve that tension, giving high ratings to engineers who write many lines of code only so long as that code is maintainable, solves complex problems, and is easy to implement.

Denisov-Blanch's research hasn't been peer-reviewed.

There are other caveats. Industry-wide, the 9.5% figure could be an overstatement because Denisov-Blanch's research team ran the algorithm only on companies that volunteered to participate in the study, introducing selection bias.

Conversely, while Denisov-Blanch's team didn't classify employees whose output is only 11% or 12% of the median engineer's as "ghost engineers," there's a strong argument that those employees aren't contributing much either, which could mean the 9.5% figure is an understatement.

The hunt for underperformers

Rooting out underperformers has lately become something of a mania among some in Silicon Valley.

In September, the Y Combinator cofounder Paul Graham published an essay lauding a management style he called "founder mode," which he distinguished from the conventional wisdom of, in his words, "hire good people and give them room to do their jobs."

"In practice, judging from the report of founder after founder, what this often turns out to mean is: hire professional fakers and let them drive the company into the ground," Graham wrote.

Heading the charge has been Elon Musk, who has spoken proudly about firing 80% of Twitter's employees after buying the company in 2022. Twitter, now X, didn't appear to experience significant outages or service interruptions following the staff reduction.

"Were there many mistakes along the way? Of course. But all's well that ends well," he told CNN. "This is not a caring-uncaring situation. It's like, if the whole ship sinks, nobody's got a job."

More remote workers were superstar coders

Musk now aims to apply that same ruthless efficiency to the federal government. As cochair of a new Department of Government Efficiency, he pledged in a Wall Street Journal op-ed to slash federal staffing, including by ending remote work to spur resignations.

"If federal employees don't want to show up, American taxpayers shouldn't pay them for the Covid-era privilege of staying home," Musk wrote.

Denisov-Blanche's research showed mixed results for remote work. On one hand, he found that the prevalence of "ghost engineers" among remote workers was more than double that among in-person workers.

But he also found that many more of the most effective engineers — employees whose performance was at least five times better than their median colleague — were working remotely.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Here’s the Job Experience Level Most Affected by Layoffs — What You Can Do If It’s Yours

    Many industries have seen layoffs rip through their workforces. Leapsome recently released a report detailing workplace trends, including what seniority level is experiencing the most layoffs....

  • China said to be investigating third defence minister in a row over corruption claims

    China claims reports of defence minister being investigated are ‘just shadow chasing’

  • Fate of China defense minister uncertain amid reports of probe

    STORY: The fate of Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun remains unclear. On Wednesday, two U.S. officials said he was being investigated for corruption, while another said the news should be treated with caution. Media reports say Dong is under investigation in a major anti-corruption effort in the People’s Liberation Army.One U.S. official, speaking anonymously, said China’s investigation into its rocket forces had spread to the military and procurement more generally. The official added that the investigation into Dong is important because Chinese President Xi Jinping appointed him.Dong would be the third consecutive Chinese defense minister to be investigated for alleged corruption. When asked, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson called the reports of a probe 'chasing shadows.'China’s military has conducted an anti-corruption purge since last year, removing at least nine generals and several defense industry leaders.Dong, a former PLA Navy chief, was appointed defense minister in December 2023, and handles China’s military relations with other countries. He oversaw a recent improvement in U.S.-China military ties, with both nations holding their first commander-level talks in September.But he since appears to have been passed over for promotion to the Central Military Commission, the country's top military body. His two predecessors were expelled from the Communist Party in June for ‘serious violations of discipline’, a term that Beijing often uses as a euphemism for corruption.

  • Farmers claim eviction threat from solar farm

    Farmers who lease land near Beverley say a planned solar farm is risking their way of life.

  • China Probes Top Military Official Overseeing Political Loyalty

    (Bloomberg) -- China has abruptly suspended Miao Hua from the nation’s apex military body led by President Xi Jinping, ramping up a graft probe that’s roiling the upper echelons of the People’s Liberation Army.Most Read from BloombergIn Traffic-Weary Toronto, a Battle Breaks Out Over Bike LanesIn Italy’s Motor City, Car-Free Options Are GrowingNew York City’s ‘Living Breakwaters’ Brace for Stormier SeasThe top official overseeing political loyalty in the armed forces is under investigation for “

  • Colorado visits Dallas after shootout victory

    Colorado Avalanche (13-10, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (13-8, in the Central Division)

  • Chinese analyst forecasts more troubles at sea after US-Philippine task force revealed

    A Chinese analyst of the South China Sea has warned of more trouble at sea after revelations about the involvement of a US special task force at a disputed shoal. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin last week confirmed the deployment of Task Force Ayungin, a special operations unit named after the Philippine word for Second Thomas Shoal - a flashpoint in Manila's maritime conflict with Beijing. It was the latest example of the US "fanning the flames" and fuelling the fight in the disputed waters,

  • Putin threatens to strike Ukraine again with new missile after wave of attacks on energy

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to strike Ukraine again with a new nuclear-capable ballistic missile following Moscow’s latest widespread attack on critical energy infrastructure.

  • Discovery of fossilized footprints reveals the moment two ancient human species crossed paths

    Two species of ancient human relatives crossed paths 1.5 million years ago. Fossilized footprints in Kenya captured the moment, according to a new study.

  • Northern Ontario site selected for nuclear waste underground repository

    TORONTO — A region in northern Ontario was chosen Thursday as the site to hold Canada's nuclear waste in a deep geological repository, a critical milestone in a $26-billion, decades-long project to bury millions of used fuel bundles underground.

  • Why India's latest Sun mission finding is crucial for the world

    Indian scientists have reported Aditya-L1's “first significant result”. What is it and why is it significant?

  • Fossilized poop reveals secrets of how dinosaurs came to dominate Earth

    A study of fossilized feces and vomit attempts to piece together why dinosaurs were so evolutionarily successful.

  • Muddy footprints suggest 2 species of early humans were neighbors in Kenya 1.5 million years ago

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Muddy footprints left on a Kenyan lakeside suggest two of our early human ancestors were nearby neighbors some 1.5 million years ago.

  • Zimbabwe farmers turn to maggots to survive drought

    At first, the suggestion to try farming maggots spooked Mari Choumumba and other farmers in Nyangambe, a region in southeastern Zimbabwe where drought wiped out the staple crop of corn. After multiple cholera outbreaks in the southern African nation resulting from extreme weather and poor sanitation, flies were largely seen as something to exterminate, not breed. After harvesting the insects about once a month, Choumumba turns them into protein-rich feed for her free-range chickens that she eats and sells. (AP video: Sebabatso Mosamo)

  • Northern lights forecast: Auroras may be visible across US on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

    Northern lights should be visible on Thanksgiving and Black Friday from New York to Idaho thanks to an incoming solar storm, according to NOAA.

  • China scientists rush to climate-proof potatoes

    In a research facility in the northwest of Beijing, molecular biologist Li Jieping and his team harvest a cluster of seven unusually small potatoes, one as tiny as a quail's egg, from a potted plant. Grown under conditions that simulate predictions of higher temperatures at the end of the century, the potatoes provide an ominous sign of future food security. At just 136 grams (4.8 oz), the tubers weigh less than half that of a typical potato in China, where the most popular varieties are often twice the size of a baseball.

  • Hiker Steps into 280-Million-Year-Old Fossilized World in Italian Alps

    Experts think the find will “transform itself into a training ground for researchers and students.”

  • Discovering the Aquarius Spirit Animal: Signs and Symbols

    Discover if Aquarius is linked to an animal! Learn about its zodiac symbolism, spiritual connections, and how it aligns with unique animal traits.

  • Northern lights could be visible from New York City, other US locations over Thanksgiving weekend

    A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center, meaning the northern lights -- or aurora borealis -- could be visible from parts of the U.S. over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. A G1, or minor, geomagnetic storm watch was issued for Thursday, while a G2, or moderate, geomagnetic storm watch was issued for Friday. NOAA's space weather predictors calculated the timing of a coronal mass ejection associated with a filament eruption that took place on Sunday.

  • The Taurus Moon Personality: Traits, Challenges, and Growth

    Discover what a Taurus Moon means for emotions, relationships, and personality. Learn how this grounded lunar sign impacts stability, love, and daily life.