How many people voted for Trump in the 2020 presidential election? A look at the results.

From the debate stage to the campaign trail, the 2024 presidential race is already well underway. Among the Republican candidates challenging President Joe Biden are Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump.

But, Trump’s election season may look a bit different, since he faces a packed campaign and court schedule. In 2024, Trump faces four criminal trials, including one in which he is accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election and one dealing with election racketeering charges in Georgia.

As we look ahead to the 2024 election, here’s a breakdown of the 2020 presidential race results.

How many people voted for Trump in 2020?

Trump received about 74 million votes in the 2020 presidential election, according to the Federal Election Commission. That's almost 47% of the popular vote. He won 232 electoral votes – 270 are needed to win. His opponent and current president Joe Biden won 306 electoral votes.

The Electoral College is the presidential voting process established by the Constitution. Generally, the candidate who wins the most votes in a state gets that state’s electoral votes. Maine and Nebraska split up these votes. For example, Nebraska gave Trump four of its five electoral votes in 2020 and Biden one. How many electoral votes a state gets is based on how many members of Congress it has, which is based on population size.

In 2020, Trump won electoral votes from these states, according to USA TODAY’s election results tracker:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Florida

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine (one out of four)

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska (four out of five)

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wyoming

Trump falsely claimed the results of many states were incorrect after the votes were tallied, alleging fraud and demanding recounts by hand. The recounts affirmed Biden’s victory. Shortly after the election, Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to change the outcome of the election.

Who won the popular vote in 2020?

Biden won both the popular vote and the Electoral College in the 2020 election.

Winning the popular vote does not necessarily guarantee the presidency – there have been five presidents who have lost the popular vote but won the presidency thanks to the Electoral College. In 2016, for example, Trump won 304 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton’s 227 but lost the popular vote by almost 2.9 million votes.

