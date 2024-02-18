Many people want a toned body. Here's how to get one.

While many of us are after a more toned body because we want to feel or look better, doing so also brings plenty of health benefits. Because a lean physique requires the avoidance of excessive body fat, for example, you're more likely to eat right and exercise regularly in order to obtain it - both of which are crucial for optimal physical health. And because a healthy diet and exercise have also been shown to reduce stress and boost confidence, striving for a toned body could improve your mental health as well.

But becoming obsessed with a toned body could also stem from a negative body image or an overly restrictive diet, and there are misunderstandings about what having a toned body means or requires from each individual. "Achieving a toned body is a highly individual process and what is achievable and healthy can vary widely from person to person," explains Austin "Ozzie" Gontang, a licensed psychotherapist at Pacific Pearl of La Jolla and the director of the San Diego Marathon Clinic.

What is a toned body?

A toned body generally consists of having a strong physique and a relatively low amount of body fat, so your muscles remain visible. This means your muscles will "feel firm to the touch due to consistent strength training and physical conditioning," Gontang explains. Such muscles are visibly defined, he adds, "but not to the extent of a bodybuilder." He says that a toned body also means having low to moderate amounts of body fat and an overall healthy appearance that reflects that you're eating right and getting plenty of exercise.

Any effort to get a toned body, Gontang cautions, should avoid extreme practices and should focus "on health and fitness rather than just aesthetics."

What are the health benefits of having a toned body?

Focusing on health and fitness as you work on getting a toned body has many advantages, in addition to helping you feel better about your appearance. "A toned body provides strength, energy and flexibility and can decrease your risk of developing diabetes and heart disease," says Dr. Michael Fredericson, director of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the co-director on Longevity at Stanford Medicine.

Story continues

Some other benefits of having a toned body that Gontang points to include improved balance, better posture, a boosted immune system, improved joint health and bone density, better sleep quality, overall stamina, and an increased metabolic rate "as muscle tissue burns more calories at rest compared to fat tissue." This can help with weight management goals. Gontang adds that having a toned body can also help you age better. "Regular exercise and maintaining a toned body can reduce the rate and effects of aging, keeping the body functionally younger," he says.

Dr. Shelby Johnson, a physical medicine & rehabilitation specialist at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, speaks of similar benefits and adds that being physically active also means you're more likely to avoid many of the diseases and complications associated with obesity. It can also have a positive effect on your mood and your ability to concentrate.

How to tone your body?

Getting a toned body comes down to a healthy diet and regular exercise. "A toned body should be a result of healthy lifestyle choices that include balanced nutrition and exercise rather than extreme dieting or excessive fitness regimens," says Gontang.

Fredericson says that drinking plenty of water and getting enough fruits and vegetables along with low-fat dairy, lean proteins and complex carbs are a good place to start. He also suggests limiting added sugars, refined carbs and fried or processed foods.

For exercise, he says it's important to balance cardio and weight training as cardio can help you decrease body fat while weight training can help you build muscle. "Thus, a combination may be best for improving your body composition," he says.

Some good cardio exercises that Johnson recommends include walking, running, biking or swimming. When it comes to strength training, Gontang recommends including exercises that target all the major muscle groups such as squats, deadlifts, bench presses and shoulder presses if you're using weights; or push-ups, pull-ups, planks, lunges and leg raises if you prefer to use your body weight. "Resistance bands are also great for adding resistance to workouts, especially if you're working out at home," he adds.

Consistency is especially important. "Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week, plus strength training twice a week," he advises. Johnson adds that it's also important to incorporate rest days into your routine and says that "a healthy body needs not only exercise and a healthy diet, but also appropriate amounts of sleep and stress control."

It's also important to be realistic about expectations. Fredericson says that most people who stick to working out regularly and eating right will start to see a measurable difference as early as a few months in but will experience their best results after crossing the one-year mark. "There is no quick fix to decreasing body fat and getting in shape," he says.

Want a healthy body? It's all about that fat and muscle, not your BMI

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to tone your body: Tips, health benefits explained