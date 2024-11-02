Manzano vs. St. Pius

Latest Stories
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning Tough Guy Beats Up Wild Agitator
This Tampa Bay Lightning forward did well in a fight against this Minnesota Wild forward.
- HuffPost
Trump Mocks Black Greek NBA Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's Heritage
"Who has more Greek in him? The Greek or me?" the candidate asked his supporters.
- FTW Outdoors
Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson post a maritime couples costume on Halloween
Bill Belichick has heard it from, well, the entire world about his latest relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, including a snarky tweet from former NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. Yes, it's all about the age difference between the two (Belichick is 72 years old, i
- The Canadian Press
Jets rookie Malachi Corley has TD overturned after he drops ball before goal line vs. Texans
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Malachi Corley thought he scored his first NFL touchdown for the New York Jets — but the rookie wide receiver dropped the ball before he crossed the goal line.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Defender Suffers Scary Injury After Big Hit
This former Bruins defenseman suffered an injury after receiving a scary hit.
- The Canadian Press
Cole exercises opt out but Yankees can keep him by adding 2029 salary, Rizzo option declined
NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole exercised his opt out from his New York Yankees contract, giving the team two days to void the opt out by adding a $36 million salary for 2029, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
- The Canadian Press
Stroud feels 'embarrassed' after Texans' loss to a struggling Jets team in prime time
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — C.J. Stroud couldn't believe it. Neither could his Houston Texans teammates.
- The Canadian Press
Alex Ovechkin scores his 858th goal and is on pace to break Wayne Gretzky's record this season
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nine games into the Washington Capitals' season, Alex Ovechkin is scoring at a rate that would put him past Wayne Gretzky as soon as this spring.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: Week 9 predictions to count on
The Yahoo team presents their most steadfast Week 9 fantasy football predictions.
- The Canadian Press
Brandon Aubrey thought being the Cowboys kicker would mean no jury duty. A judge said otherwise
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brandon Aubrey was pretty sure being the kicker for the Dallas Cowboys was going to get him out of jury duty.
- The Hockey News - San Jose Sharks
'Things Didn't Really Work The Way I Wanted In Camp': Sharks' Timothy Liljegren Details Fallout With Maple Leafs
Newly acquired San Jose Sharks defenseman Timothy Liljegren is excited about his fresh start but told reporters what went wrong with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
- The Canadian Press
B.C. trans basketball player speaks out about verbal, physical mistreatment
Basketball was Harriette Mackenzie's safe space growing up.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Superstar Defends Coach After Questionable Decision
Boston Bruins superstar David Pastrnak defended Jim Montgomery.
- Canadian Press Videos
Shootings kill 2 and wound 6 during Halloween celebrations in Orlando
Two people were killed and six others were wounded in two shootings by a single gunman that took place among thousands of costumed revelers during a Halloween street celebration in downtown Orlando early Friday, authorities said.
- Yahoo Sports
Nuggets G Christian Braun dunked on Rudy Gobert so hard it nearly started a fight
Both players ended up getting technicals in Nuggets-Timberwolves.
- The Canadian Press
Canada's Gushue falls 8-4 to Japan's Abe in Pan Continental curling championship semi
LACOMBE, Alta. — Canada's Brad Gushue fell 8-4 to Japan's Shinya Abe in the men's semifinals at the Pan Continental curling championship on Thursday night.
- USA TODAY Sports
NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Which players, teams will turn heads?
The NFL's midseason point is almost here, with many teams facing a reality check as the trade deadline draws near. Here's what Week 9 could hold.
- FTW Outdoors
Garrett Wilson's unreal TD catch led to so many of the same Michael Jordan logo comparisons
Garrett Wilson may have delivered the Catch of the Year -- capitalized, because it deserves it! -- with a one-handed, falling backwards, Odell Beckham Jr.-esque snag in Thursday's New York Jets win over the Houston Texans. It made up for a rough start to the game.
- Yahoo Sports
NFL reportedly investigating Nick Bosa after 49ers DE crashes postgame interview with MAGA hat
The NFL specifically forbids players from wearing gear with political statements.
- The Hockey News - Detroit Red Wings
Ex-Red Wings Defender On Fire With New Team
The former Detroit Red Wings defender is scoring at an unbelievable pace.