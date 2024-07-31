Map shows states with recalled deli meat linked to Boar's Head listeria outbreak

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday announced an expanded recall of deli meat potentially contaminated with listeria.

The recall comes as investigators look into a food-borne illness outbreak that caused at least two deaths across the nation − one in Illinois and one in New Jersey. The outbreak has also left 33 people hospitalized across 13 states, federal health officials revealed earlier this month.

It also comes as Virginia-based company Boar's Head is recalling more than 7 million pounds of meat and poultry products including beef, bologna, ham, liverwurst and salami. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported the recall includes 71 Boar’s Head and Old Country items made between May 10 and July 29 .

More than 200,000 pounds of Boar's Head products were already included in a recall last week which included packaged meat and poultry products.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, data shows meats sliced at delis may be contaminated with listeria and may be making people sick. The agency's testing found listeria in an unopened packing of Boar's Head liverwurst as part of the investigation that led to a recall.

"Boar’s Head products are the only products implicated at this point," Melissa Dibble, a CDC spokesperson told USA TODAY Wednesday.

The CDC reported researchers are doing further testing to determine what is making people sick and if other deli meat products are affected.

Map shows which states are affected by recall

Which states were listeria was reported in?

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Missouri

Minnesota

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Virginia

Wisconsin

What Boar's Head meat is being recalled?

The Boar's Head products establishment numbers are “EST. 12612” or “P-12612” and are inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels.

The products sell-by dates are between July 29 and Oct. 17.

In addition to the U.S., the meat was exported to: the Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Panama.

See the full product list and view labels.

As of this week, the outbreak had sickened at least 34 in 13 states, causing 33 hospitalizations and two deaths, according to an ongoing investigation by the USDA and Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The ages of those sickened range from 32 to 94, the CDC is reporting.

Boar's Head Provisions Co is recalling all liverwurst products due to Listeria contamination.

What are listeria poisoning symptoms?

Listeria is an organism which can cause serious or fatal infections in children, the elderly, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

Healthy people can also suffer symptoms including fever, headaches, nausea, stiffness, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and the infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

