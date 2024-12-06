Mapped: The rebel-held areas of Syria

Rebel fighters pose for a selfie in one of Hama’s water wheels after the capture of the central Syrian city - Getty/Bakr Al Kassem

The Syrian government currently controls the capital of Damascus and much of the county’s south east, as well as its Mediterranean coastline.

Syria’s north west is held by a coalition of factions led by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), and another group led by the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA).

HTS and SNA-led groups burst out of the opposition stronghold of Idlib on Nov 27, capturing most of the city of Aleppo by Nov 28.

They are rapidly advancing south towards Homs and Damascus, and SNA-linked groups have also attacked Kurdish-held territory in the northern Aleppo region.

Much of Syria’s north east is held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led alliance of US-backed militias that was originally formed in 2015 to fight Isis.

For most of the Syrian civil war, the SDF has had a tacit non-aggression pact with the Assad regime.

It has been primarily focused on fighting Turkish-backed groups since the defeat of Isis, although it captured the eastern city of Deir el-Zor from government forces on Friday.

The SDF is the official military force of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, also known as Rojava, a largely unrecognised statelet that has been effectively self-governing since 2012.

Inside Aleppo city

HTS-led groups control most of Aleppo city and the wider region following their lightning offensive that began on Nov 27.

Sheikh Maqsoud, Aleppo’s Kurdish-majority neighbourhood that is now surrounded by HTS militants, is still held by SDF forces.

Fighters ride in the streets in the aftermath of the Syrian rebels’ takeover of Hama - AP/Ghaith Alsayed

Kurdish media said the SDF has been in contact with HTS and that no clashes have occurred between the two groups.

On Dec 1, Turkish-backed SNA fighters attacked the SDF-held town of Tel Rifaat and its surrounding villages. They captured the area on Dec 2.

What are they fighting for?

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham

HTS is the single most powerful rebel faction in Syria, with an estimated troop strength of 30,000, and it leads a coalition of Islamist and national groups.

The head of the group is Abu Muhammad al-Jolani, a former Al-Qaeda and Isis member who once fought US troops in Iraq.

HTS is proscribed as a terror organisation by the US and Turkey, with Jolani having a $10 million US bounty on his head.

Human rights groups have documented torture of political opponents in the region of Idlib, which HTS has controlled since the battle lines against the Assad regime froze during the Covid pandemic in 2020.

Local residents celebrate as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham takes control of Hama city centre - Getty/Ugur Yildirim

The group’s prior aims were explicitly jihadist, with it wanting to create some form of hard-line Islamic governance after toppling Assad.

Its recent ambitions have been less clear since Jolani began a PR push aimed at improving its image in the eyes of the West.

Jolani has in recent months emphasised the importance of state building and since capturing Aleppo, HTS channels have eagerly broadcast clips of Christians going about their business as normal.

Syrian National Army

The SNA is a collection of militias closely aligned with the Turkish government.

Some of the groups, such as the Sultan Suleiman Shah Brigade, effectively act according to the interests of the Turkish state.

Others such as Islamist militia Ahrar al-Sham are understood to balance Ankara’s wishes with their own jihadist ambitions.

Turkey is concerned about the Kurdish-led forces, as Kurdish militant groups seeking their own state have been battling Ankara for decades.

The SNA has a tense relationship with HTS, although the two groups have cooperated during the recent offensive.

Syrian Democratic Forces

The Syrian Democratic Forces is a Kurdish-led coalition of groups, which is backed by the US for helping to defeat Isis.

Its aim is to defend the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, a de facto autonomous region of northern Syria.

The SDF is not allied with HTS and has fought SNA forces.

It has had a tacit non-aggression pact with regime forces for most of the Syrian civil war, but captured the eastern city of Deir el-Zor from government troops on Friday.