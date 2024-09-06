Mapped: Super Typhoon Yagi lashes China and takes aim at Vietnam next

Stuti Mishra
·2 min read
Mapped: Super Typhoon Yagi lashes China and takes aim at Vietnam next

Storm Yagi, one of the world’s strongest storms this year, made landfall in China’s Hainan island on Friday, drenching its southern coast.

Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated in Hainan, schools were shut, trading was halted and flights cancelled in Hong Kong and Macau with the super typhoon bringing high winds and rain to the region, having already left a trail of devastation in the Philippines.

The storm’s windspeeds reached 245kmph, making Yagi the second-most powerful tropical cyclone anywhere in the world for 2024.

Follow the latest updates on Super Typhoon Yagi

The eye of storm reached the northern tip of Hainan island on Friday, weather maps showed.

It is expected to impact a large swathe of China before moving off towards Vietnam and Laos over the weekend.

Infrared image from Japan’s Himawari-9 satelite shows the eye of Super Typhoon Yagi over the northern tip of Hainan island as it continues to churn westward (Himawari-9)
Infrared image from Japan’s Himawari-9 satelite shows the eye of Super Typhoon Yagi over the northern tip of Hainan island as it continues to churn westward (Himawari-9)

Hainan had relocated 419,367 residents, transport links and businesses have been shut across the region, including the Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai bridge, the world’s longest sea crossing.

The storm also closed the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The typhoon’s path, as charted by the Japanese Meteorological Agency, shows the storm crossing Hainan and then moving towards northern Vietnam for another landfall.

Typhoon Yagi path (Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA))
Typhoon Yagi path (Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA))

Four airports in northern Vietnam, including Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport, have been shut. Along with Vietnam, Laos and Thailand are also bracing for its impact over the weekend as the outer bands of the typhoon bring rainfall and wind gusts.

Visual from Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC) shows location of Super Typhoon Yagi moving close to China’s Hainan province (Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC))
Visual from Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC) shows location of Super Typhoon Yagi moving close to China’s Hainan province (Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC))

The severe tropical storm intensified into a super typhoon on Thursday morning with wind gusts exceeding 160mph, making it a Category 5 equivalent typhoon by various classifications, and a “violent typhoon” according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) – its highest storm classification.

Rainfall forecast from AccuWeather shows Yagi is expected to bring up to 16 inches (400 mm) of rain, with some areas possibly receiving as much as 30 inches (760 mm), across southern China, Hainan Island, northern Vietnam, northern Laos, and northern Thailand between Friday and Sunday (AccuWeather)
Rainfall forecast from AccuWeather shows Yagi is expected to bring up to 16 inches (400 mm) of rain, with some areas possibly receiving as much as 30 inches (760 mm), across southern China, Hainan Island, northern Vietnam, northern Laos, and northern Thailand between Friday and Sunday (AccuWeather)

The storm has already claimed at least 16 lives in the Philippines, causing heavy rainfall and landslides before moving towards the west.

In the Philippines, where the storm is locally known as Enteng, the damage has been severe. Landslides, floods, and strong winds have caused widespread destruction, particularly in the northern regions.

In the tourist city of Antipolo a landslide killed three people, including a pregnant woman, while floodwaters claimed the lives of four others. The storm also caused extensive disruption to transportation, with flights cancelled and sea travel suspended, leaving thousands stranded.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Deadly Super Typhoon Yagi to devastate Hainan, China

    AccuWeather meteorologists warn that Typhoon Yagi will make landfall in Hainan, China, on Friday with catastrophic damage. As of Thursday evening local time, Yagi was a super typhoon, the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (sustained winds of 130-156 mph). Outer bands of Typhoon #Yagi already impacting the southern part of #China's #Guangdong province & #Hainan Island. Yagi is expected to make landfall over the Leizhou Peninsula Friday afternoon or ni

  • Southern China braces for super typhoon Yagi

    STORY: :: Southern China braces for the arrival of super typhoon Yagi:: September 5, 2024:: Wenchang, China:: Yangjiang, ChinaYagi strengthened into a super typhoon on Wednesday (September 4) night and is currently around 379 miles (610 kms) southeast of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, Guangdong Province, China's Meteorological office said on Thursday.Chinese state broadcaster CCTV showed footage of all fishing boats in Hainan’s Wenchang city moved ashore, with essentials like water, instant noodles, and blankets prepared in a typhoon shelter. In Guangdong's Yangjiang city, all fishing boats were also moored, and seafaring workers returned to shore.

  • School and work are suspended in parts of southern China as Typhoon Yagi edges closer

    School and work were suspended Thursday in parts of southern China as Typhoon Yagi closed in on an island province with the potential to be the most powerful storm to hit the area in a decade. The Hong Kong Observatory raised a No. 8 typhoon signal, the third-highest warning under the city’s weather system, on Thursday evening. Kindergartens, special schools and evening classes were already canceled in the semi-autonomous city while the weather remained calm Thursday morning.

  • One of the year’s strongest typhoons is churning its way towards ‘China’s Hawaii’

    Super Typhoon Yagi, one of this year’s most powerful storms, is set to slam into the Chinese holiday island of Hainan later on Friday, after its outer bands lashed Hong Kong and parts of southern China.

  • Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei dies from burn attack injuries

    Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died of burn injuries after being set on fire by her ex-boyfriend Sunday in a horrific attack that caused burns on 80% of her body. Her family Thursday called for justice.

  • Ugandan Olympic athlete dies after being set on fire by her partner

    Rebecca Cheptegei, who was 33, had just competed in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics.

  • “Twilight” Saga Novel “Midnight Sun” Lands an Animated Series Order at Netflix

    'Midnight Sun' tells the story of author Stephanie Meyer's first novel 'Twilight' from Edward Cullen's perspective

  • Disney Pauses ‘The Graveyard Book’ Film Following Assault Allegations Against Neil Gaiman

    Disney is hitting pause on its adaptation of “The Graveyard Book” in the wake of sexual assault allegations leveled against the book’s author Neil Gaiman. The film from director Marc Forster hasn’t been thrown out entirely, but development was halted for a variety of reasons, including the claims about Gaiman. Published in 2008, “The Graveyard …

  • Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after being set on fire

    Ugandan runner Rebecca Cheptegei has died from her injuries after being set on fire by a man believed to be her boyfriend, say police in Kenya. It's just the latest violent assault against a noted female runner in Kenya.

  • Hong Kong Warns of Flight Disruptions as Super Typhoon Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong raised its storm warning to the third-highest level as Super Typhoon Yagi skirts the city, with flights set to be disrupted throughout Friday as the storm tracks toward southern China.Most Read from BloombergThe Outsized Cost of Expanding US RoadsHow Air Conditioning Took Over the American OfficeHong Kong’s Arts Hub Turns to Selling Land to Stay AfloatMadrid to Ban E-Scooter Rentals, Following Lead Set in ParisThe Hong Kong Observatory issued a so-called Typhoon Signal 8

  • Storm tracker: National Hurricane Center tracking 3 tropical disturbances in Atlantic

    The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday it is currently tracking three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.

  • 'The deal is done:' NDP Leader pulls out of supply and confidence deal with Liberals

    OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh moved to distance himself from an increasingly unpopular Liberal party Wednesday when he "ripped up" the supply and confidence agreement he reached with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and pushed himself as the better option for voters who want to beat the Conservatives in the next election.

  • Jyoti Gondek seeks meeting with Smith, Dreeshen about Green Line LRT

    Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says she wants to meet directly with Premier Danielle Smith and Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen about the future of the Green Line LRT. She told reporters outside of council chambers on Thursday she has asked to meet with the premier and is trying to set something up for Friday, as well as a second meeting sometime next week.Gondek added her goal is to de-risk the City of Calgary from the project as well as to try and convince the province to walk back its choic

  • Coronation Street's Simon Gregson announces surprise career move

    Coronation Street star Simon Gregson has announced he is releasing a children's book.

  • SpaceX tells employees not to travel to Brazil, as Elon Musk's fight with its Supreme Court over X intensifies

    SpaceX told workers not to travel to the country for any reason, and is attempting to evacuate remaining staff, reports said.

  • Canadian opposition party says election more likely after ending deal with Trudeau

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -An early Canadian election is more likely now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has lost the support of the opposition New Democratic Party that was helping keep him in power, the party's leader said on Thursday. Jagmeet Singh spoke after pulling his unconditional support for the minority center-left Liberal government on Wednesday, forcing Trudeau to seek new alliances to stay in office until a federal vote that must be held by end-October 2025. Polls show the Liberals would lose badly to the official opposition right-of-center Conservatives amid increasing voter fatigue with Trudeau, who first took power in November 2015, and unhappiness over high prices and a housing shortage.

  • Father of Georgia high school shooting suspect charged with murder, child cruelty

    Colin Gray, the father of Colt Gray, was charged on Thursday with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of second-degree murder.

  • Italy luxury yacht victims died of ‘dry drowning,’ first autopsies show

    Initial autopsies of four of the seven victims who died when a superyacht sank in a storm in Italy last month show they died of “dry drowning,” according to authorities.

  • Active weekend threatens Ontario with storms, rain, waterspouts

    It’ll be an active, fall-like weekend across Ontario, but more summery conditions are on the horizon

  • A remote Indigenous tribe kills two loggers encroaching on their land in Peru

    BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Two loggers have been killed by bow and arrow after allegedly encroaching the land of the uncontacted Mashco Piro Indigenous tribe deep in Peru's Amazon, according to a rights group.