Mapped: Super Typhoon Krathon heads to Taiwan after lashing Philippines

Typhoon Krathon, a powerful storm with Category 4 strength, is expected to make a “rare” landfall in the highly populated regions of southwestern Taiwan, prompting school closures, flight cancellations and evacuations.

The storm intensified to a super typhoon on Tuesday, packing maximum sustained winds of 198kmph, with gusts exceeding 245kmph.

Krathon was located 208km south-southeast of Kaohsiung, the port city where it is expected to make landfall, and continues to move slowly towards the island​.

Follow our live coverage of Typhoon Krathon.

It was slowly treading its path towards the western coast of Taiwan at a speed of 4-5kmph, with its bands already lashing the southern coast with heavy rainfall and wind gusts.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration (CWA) expanded its warning for the storm to include more areas.

A swirling Typhoon Krathon, with a distinct eye and dense clouds, captured between the Philippines and Taiwan (Himawari-9/JMA)

The mountainous districts of Taoyuan, Maolin, Namasia, and Liugui in Kaohsiung have been put on high alert for potential landslides, leading to precautionary evacuations. At least 521 people have already been evacuated from these regions​.

“It [Krathon] is set to bring catastrophic damage,” Taiwan president Lai Ching-te said.

More than 94 flights have been cancelled across Taiwan, according to Taiwan News.

On Monday, the storm battered the northern Philippines with heavy rain, strong winds, and potential landslides.

In the northern Philippines, the provinces of Cagayan and Batanes have been affected by the outer bands of Typhoon Krathon, with strong winds and intense rainfall battering the region.

Local authorities issued high-level warnings for storm surges and flooding, and several coastal and island communities have already begun evacuations. Ferry services were also halted.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist Veronica Torres points at the path of powerful Typhoon Krathon on Monday (AP)

Once the typhoon interacts with Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range, its path could become erratic, with the potential for sudden changes in direction or looping tracks.

Forecasters anticipate that Krathon will have its strongest impact between Tuesday and Thursday, with southern and eastern Taiwan experiencing the heaviest rain and winds.

The high mountains of Taiwan could weaken the storm slightly, but residents have been warned to brace for powerful winds exceeding 200 kmph, along with extreme rainfall and the risk of landslides and flooding.

Map shows expected trajectory of Typhoon Krathon as it moves west-northwest and is projected to make landfall in southern Taiwan (Japan Meteorological Agency,)

Coastal and low-lying areas are particularly vulnerable to storm surges and flooding as the storm intensifies.

Authorities have begun implementing disaster prevention measures across the island. On Monday, 521 people from mountainous regions in Kaohsiung were evacuated amid landslide warnings and preparations for extreme weather conditions.

Local schools in these areas have transitioned to online classes, while sandbags and mobile pumping units have been distributed across the city to help prevent flooding.

A Taiwanese worker folds advertising banners outside a building in anticipation for Typhoon Krathon in New Taipei City, Taiwan (EPA)

The city is expecting up to 800mm of rainfall in some areas, particularly in the mountains. Additional heavy rain warnings were issued for Hualien, Taitung, and other areas in eastern Taiwan, where some regions could see over 200mm of rainfall within 24 hours.

Kaohsiung’s Water Conservancy Bureau said that the city’s flood control systems are fully operational, with 91 pumping stations, 112 mobile pumping units, and 25 detention ponds ready to manage the anticipated downpour. The city’s Jinshi Lake flood detention capacity has also been increased.

Around 40,000 military personnels have been mobilised to assist with evacuations as they moved individuals and vehicles out of danger zones on Monday.