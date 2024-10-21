María Elisa Camargo Joins Josh Duhamel & Greg Kinnear In Action-Thriller ‘Off The Grid’

EXCLUSIVE: Colombian-Ecuadorian actress María Elisa Camargo is making her English-language debut in action-thriller Off The Grid, which as we previously revealed is being led by Josh Duhamel (Transformers franchise) and Oscar nominee Greg Kinnear (As Good As It Gets).

In the film, a scientist (Duhamel) steals an experiment and hides off the grid in Europe to prevent it from becoming weaponized. His former research partner (Kinnear), along with an extraction team, is sent in to find him and locate the missing experiment.

Camargo plays Josey, a resilient Colombian immigrant who runs a bed and breakfast with her parents and works as a bartender in the local bar, where her sharp wit have made her a beloved figure in the community. Red Sea Media is handling sales on the movie.

Directed by Johnny Martin (Hangman), pic is being produced by Luca Matrundola and Richard Salvatore and is executive-produced by Red Sea’s Roman Kopelevich.

The film is currently in post-production. Grindstone has taken domestic rights. Supporting cast also includes Anna Golja and Michael Papajohn. Production companies also include BondIt, Buffalo 8 and Latigo.

Former X Factor Colombia contestant Camargo is known for leads in Spanish-language series for Televisa, Telemundo, VIX, Amazon and Netflix.

Duhamel is best known for his role in the Transformers franchise and next will be seen in movie Not Without Hope. Kinnear is best known for his Oscar-nominated role for Best Supporting Actor in As Good as It Gets, as well as turns in Little Miss Sunshine, You’ve Got Mail and Invincible.

Camargo is repped by DePaz Management and Spain’s A Leighthouse.

