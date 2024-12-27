Mar-a-Lago wedding? Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt reveal they’re engaged

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are engaged.

Hannity, 62, proposed to Earhardt, 48, over Christmas at their home church after years of long-distance dating, according to an announcement by Fox News Thursday.

​​”We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives,” the happy couple told the network.

Given their deep faith, they said a church was the “perfect place” for the proposal. They haven’t announced where or when they plan to tie the knot but given their devotion to President-elect Donald Trump, could Mar-a-Lago be the perfect place for their wedding?

Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt attend FOX Nation’s 2024 Patriot Awards at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2024 in Greenvale, New York. The pair got engaged over Christmas after years of long-distance dating, they announced Thursday (Getty Images)

On the air, both hosts have welcomed Trump as a guest on their respective shows over the years and praised him during his first term and during his 2024 bid.

Behind the scenes, Hannity has advised him, calling and texting the then-president at the White House. The Fox News host even purchased a home in Palm Beach just a six-minute drive from Mar-a-Lago, records show.

Meanwhile, Earhardt lives in New York, where Fox & Friends is filmed.

Hannity and Earhardt pose in Christmas Instagram post (@aearhardt / Instagram)

The president-elect has not yet commented publicly about the Fox News hosts’ engagement.

He and Melania held their wedding reception at the Palm Beach estate in 2005. The president-elect’s children Don Jr., Eric, and Tiffany all exchanged vows at Mar-a-Lago.

“For Weddings, Galas & Private Parties, The Mar-a-Lago Club is Beyond Compare,” the Florida golf club’s website says. “Our Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom is perfect for large galas, weddings, or bar/bat mitzvahs.”

Both Hannity and Earhardt have children from previous marriages.

Their children “couldn’t be happier” about the engagement, the pair told Fox News.

They both “still get along well” with their exes and “everyone is supportive of each other,” the couple said. “We actually made them aware this was happening ahead of time.”