CBC

At a triage counter in Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre, a nurse watched as the emergency room at Manitoba's largest health-care facility — understaffed and packed to the brim — unravelled in "12 solid hours of chaos," she says. Some patients were drinking in the waiting room and others were consuming drugs in the washroom, while at the triage desk, three of the five nurses held down the fort without moving or taking any breaks, the nurse told Marcy Markusa, host of CBC Manitoba's Information R