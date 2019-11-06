Maradona says "I'm not dying" after daughter claimed that he is

RESENDING WITH CONFIRMATION OF TRANSLATION

"Hello, I want to tell you all that I am not dying at all, I sleep very peacefully because I am working. It hurt me a lot to lose against Estudiantes but I don't know what Giannina meant to say or what she might have misinterpreted, I don't know. What I do know is that as one gets older, they worry more about what you will leave than about what you are doing. And I am telling you all: I am not going to leave you anything. I am going, I am going to donate it (all). Everything I've run for in my life, I am going to donate. So, when I die, they can continue telling someone else, but for now it doesn't exist, it doesn't exist, because I am very healthy, very healthy. Thanks."

STORY: Diego Maradona dismissed claims made by his own daughter on Tuesday (November 5) that he is "dying from the inside".

The former Argentina international posted a video on his Instagram page reassuring people he is in good health and sleeping peacefully at night as his work keeps him busy.

Maradona, who is the coach of Gimnasia de La Plata in the Argentine Primera Division, said his daughter's comments had been misunderstood.

Last week Giannina Maradona - the former wife of Manchester City and Argentina forward Sergio Aguero - wrote on social media claiming that he is dying from the inside and doesn't even realise it.

In his video response, Maradona added that he would not be leaving anything behind to his family stating that everything he owns would be donated to charity.

The 59-year-old won the World Cup as a player with Argentina in 1986 but has had frequent hospital treatment over the years, often due to his extravagant lifestyle.

Maradona was taken into hospital in 2004 with severe heart and respiratory problems linked to cocaine use. He later underwent drug rehabilitation in Cuba and Argentina before a stomach-stapling operation in 2005 helped him lose weight.

He resigned from the Dorados in June, citing the need for operations on his knee and shoulder.

