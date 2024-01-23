Marc Broussard | Morning Blend

Associated Press

Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap has withdrawn from the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines to contemplate his options as the first amateur in 33 years to win on the PGA Tour. Dunlap, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, won The American Express on Sunday by making a 6-foot par putt on the final hole for a one-shot victory. The victory gives him a PGA Tour card through 2026 whenever he decides to turn pro and join the tour.