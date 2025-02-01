Marc Cohn Has Parkinson's Disease. Here's Why He's Revealing the News 5 Years After His Diagnosis

The "Walking in Memphis" singer wants to continue performing "for as long as possible"

Marc Cohn is giving his fans an important health update.

On Thursday, Jan. 30, the "Walking in Memphis" hitmaker posted about his Parkinson's disease diagnosis on Instagram and explained why he is sharing the news years later.

"I feel like it's time to tell you, my fans, what many of my colleagues, friends and family already know. About five years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease," Cohn, 65, began. "I waited this long to tell you about the diagnosis because I needed time to process the unsettling news myself."

"But the good news is this: I’m doing everything I can to stave off Parkinson's progression, and with those efforts, I have been able to continue playing shows for you all."

Frank Hoensch/Redferns Marc Cohn in Berlin in June 2016

Cohn wrote that though "some nights have been more difficult than others," he did experience "moments of healing and deep gratitude" to be able to continue performing.

"These past few years have been a time of reflection and a reminder of the preciousness of every moment. Thank you for making my music part of your daily lives," the musician continued.

"I feel like I've been a guest at your weddings, your delivery rooms, your first dances, and all the passages we all go through. This is just another passage… another opportunity to learn another dance."

Cohn concluded his post noting that he plans to continue performing "for as long as possible." "Come meet us on the road somewhere."



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Marc Cohn in New York City in April 2019

Cohn is currently on a break from touring but will begin performing again in late February. According to his website, his next stops include Ariz., Colo. and Calif. before heading to the East Coast in late March.

The singer-songwriter was recognized by the Recording Academy in the early 1990s. He won the best new artist Grammy in 1991 and was also nominated for the best pop vocal performance, male and song of the year gramophones.

