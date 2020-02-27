Marc Marquez: Brother Alex must earn Honda MotoGP contract renewal

Marc Marquez says his younger brother and works Honda MotoGP team-mate Alex must "earn" a contract renewal, and that he will not "impose" his preference on the Japanese manufacturer.

Reigning Moto2 champion Alex was brought in to replace the retiring Jorge Lorenzo at the factory Honda outfit for 2020, joining his elder brother for his maiden premier-class season.

Prior to the most recent pre-season in Qatar, Honda announced it had agreed a four-year contract extension with the older Marquez, keeping the six-time premier class champion in its fold until the end of 2024.

Though it is widely assumed that the younger Marquez will also be granted a contract extension by Honda, Marc insisted he thinks such an outcome is entirely dependent on his brother's results.

"At no point does the contract touch on the subject of the team-mate," said the older Marquez at a press conference in Madrid on Thursday.

"I have never vetoed anyone, I did not veto last year the arrival of Jorge Lorenzo, nor will I impose on [Honda] my brother or anyone else.

"If Alex wants to stay with Honda he will have to earn it himself; if he doesn't, another team-mate will come to the team.

"Alex is old enough to make his own career. I'm focusing on my own."

Marquez also explained his reasoning for signing such a long deal, one that he said was proposed by Honda and bucks the established trend in MotoGP of factory riders agreeing two-year contracts.

"The motivation for signing such a long-term contract was to look for a winning project like the one we have now," said Marquez.

"On both sides we were looking for continuity in the present moment, the proposal came from Honda and my priority was to stay with this team.

"I feel at home here, and you have to look for happiness without forgetting what the objective is.

"There is no better project than this one for the next five years, Honda will give 100% and I will do it too, without distractions from both sides."

