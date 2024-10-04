Marc Saltzman talks about smart office tech

Reuters

HOUSTON/DENVER (Reuters) -The oil industry and markets have had a muted reaction to growing conflict in the Middle East, a sign of just how well stocked oil supplies are as U.S. output grows and OPEC+ prepares to lift production. The global oil benchmark Brent jumped 5% on Tuesday after Iran, a key producer and member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, attacked Israel in retaliation for its campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Oil futures settled up just 34 cents on Wednesday after the U.S. reported a large build in oil stocks.