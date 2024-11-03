All About Marcello Hernández’s Parents — Including How His Mom Isabel Inspired His First Viral “SNL” Sketch

'Saturday Night Live's' Marcello Hernández was born to immigrant Cuban and Dominican parents, whom he regularly references in his comedy

Marcello Hernández/ Instagram Marcello Hernandez and his mother Isabel attend the 75th Writers Guild Awards Ceremony at Edison Ballroom on March 05, 2023 in New York City.

Marcello Hernández is one of Saturday Night Live's rising stars — an accomplishment he's happy to share with his parents, especially his mom Isabel Cancela.

The comedian was born and raised in Miami by his mom and dad, who are from Cuba and the Dominican Republic, respectively. Hernández frequently references his upbringing in his comedy, taking inspiration from his culture — and his mom in particular — for his sets.

“A lot of the jokes I say and the stuff that I write has to do with our relationship growing up,” the SNL star told Variety in August 2024 of his mother. “She went through a lot to get to the U.S. and to make a name and a world for herself, so I respect her very much and I trust her judgment.”

In fact, one of Hernández's breakout SNL moments was when his "Protective Mom" sketch — inspired by his own mother — became one of the top five most-watched live sketches of season 48.

From how they provide content for his comedy sketches to starring in commercials alongside him, here's everything to know about Marcello Hernández's mom Isabel and dad.

Hernández's mom is from Cuba and his dad is from the Dominican Republic

Marcello Hernández/ Instagram Marcello Hernández with his mother Isabel backstage of the 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' show.

Hernández has roots in two countries, with his mom immigrating from Cuba and his dad from the Dominican Republic. The comedian joked during his 2022 Montreal Just For Laughs stand up set that them being from those two countries "means that they are divorced."

"It doesn't work out," he said. "They came to America with the same idea, just a little bit different. My mom got here and she was like, 'Oh my god, look at all of these opportunities.' "

"And then my dad got here and was like 'Oh my gosh, look at all of these opportunities, this is not a place to be married, this is the land of opportunities,' " Hernández continued, joking that his dad saw relationship potential, in addition to the career goals Isabel envisioned.

Per Variety, Isabel fled Cuba with her family when she was 12 years old and moved to Spain and the Dominican Republic before coming to the U.S. alone. She put herself through college and graduated while she was pregnant with Hernández.



His parents weren't afraid to scold Hernández when he complained

Marcello Hernández/ Instagram Marcello Hernández with his mother Isabel at Super Bowl LVIII between the San Fransico 49ers and Kansas City Cheifs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Coming from an immigrant family that faced hardship in their journey to the U.S., Hernández's parents didn't shy away from putting their son in his place when he complained as a child.

During his Just For Laughs set, Hernández joked that he could never talk back to his mom the way other kids might because "I have a Cuban mom that escaped communism."

"The only reason I know that is because she told me every morning," he said. "For me, it's 'Good morning Marcello, have a great day, but just remember ... I free you.' "

The comedian continued the bit, joking that in his household, he wasn't allowed to have a bad day, or it'd be compared to his mother's struggles. For example, if he came from school and said he struggled that day, his mom would respond, "'What happened that was so bad? Did somebody steal your freedom today?' "

Isabel inspired his famous SNL sketch

Getty Pedro Pascal as Mama and Marcello Hernández during the "Protective Mom 2" sketch on 'Saturday Night Live' Saturday, October 21, 2023.

In February 2023, Hernández's "Protective Mom" SNL sketch — featuring Pedro Pascal — went viral. The comedian played a man who introduces his new girlfriend (Chloe Fineman) to his Latina mom (Pascal). His mom has many questions and is doubtful of the relationship until Chloe's character curries her favor when she asks to say grace.

Hernández wrote the sketch after Pascal had the idea to play "his protective mother," The Last of Us actor told Variety. Though the bit isn't "physically" based on Isabel, Hernández said during an October 2023 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers that he had her antics in mind when writing.

"One of the pieces of the sketch is that my mother doesn't believe in ADD so one of the lines is 'My son don't have ADD, he just like to jump,' " Hernández said. "So that kind of sounds like her."

He often talks about his parents in his stand-up shows

Getty Marcello Hernández and his mother Isabel attend Variety's 2024 Power of Young Hollywood party at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel, in Santa Monica, California, August 8, 2024.

Hernández's experience as a son of immigrant parents comes up often in his stand-up bits, including his debut set on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In the performance, Hernández jokes that his parents have "different levels of English" — and that leads to some interesting conversation.

"I brought my dad to SNL recently, and all the writers were like, 'It's so nice to meet you,' " he said. "And my dad's response was, 'Me too.' "

He went on to share that his mom is "much better" at English and is even somewhat of a "philosopher" with the "most interesting" questions.

"One day at dinner, she asked me, she looks at me and she goes, 'Marcello, what's the difference between a butt dial and a booty call?' " he joked. "I was like, 'Wow that is an amazing question. Touché, my queen. I don't know.' "

Isabel appeared in a T-Mobile ad with him

Getty Marcello Hernández attends La Cena Los Angeles at NeueHouse Hollywood on January 05, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Isabel has often joined Hernández on various red carpets and been by his side for important events, but in October 2024, she also starred in a commercial alongside him.

T-Mobile posted a TikTok of the two getting ready to shoot the spot, including behind-the-scenes footage of Hernández pestering his mom by shoving mics in her face, to which she responded, "Stop, stop, stop."

In another segment, Isabel tosses her hair back and says, "I feel famous." Later in the clip, she compliments Hernández by saying he looks "cute" and has a job.

He shouted out his mom during his first late night show appearance

Getty Marcello Hernández's mother Isabel supports her son in the audience of 'The Late Night Show with Seth Meyers'.

Hernández made his first late night appearance in October 2023 on Late Night with Seth Meyers and one of the first things he did was shout out his mom, who was sitting in the audience.

"Mom very quickly I just want to say, I'm so grateful for you and everything that you've sacrificed for me in my life," he said. "Everything I do, including this, is always for you."

He went on to say, in Spanish, that he loves her with all of his heart. The camera then panned to Isabel, who was tearing up.

Meyers went on to joke that he met her backstage and asked if she was proud of her son, to which she responded, "Eh." "That sounds like her," Hernández admitted while laughing.