March 18,2024: Big changes coming to Oklahoma

As delegates and volunteers return home from this year's Arctic Winter Games in Alaska, officials and coaches are thinking about what climate change might mean for the future of the event.Don White, a longtime snowshoe coach for Team Yukon, said warm temperatures at this year's Arctic Winter Games in Alaska impacted his team's equipment.Temperatures above freezing on a couple of afternoons led to melted snow soaking through the mukluks of some competitors."When it gets warm out they just turned