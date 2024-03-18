March 18,2024: Big changes coming to Oklahoma
Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane shows the warm up and storm chance for this week
Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane shows the warm up and storm chance for this week
Iceland has declared a state of emergency after the eruption over the weekend, the fourth in three months.
Brazil experienced another heatwave this weekend, with most of the country on high alert for health risks due to above-average temperatures. Although thermometers read 104 degrees in Rio de Janeiro, meteorologists said it felt like 140 degrees due to soaring humidity levels. (AP Video: Diarlei Rodrigues)
The air won’t feel very spring-like across Ontario this week even as astronomical spring arrives
We’re diving from May to January across Alberta this week as winter reasserts its grip on the Prairies
Spring's typical swings are on full display this week, as record-breaking warmth is followed by heavy snowfall forecast for Alberta. The Weather Network meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
While the spring attire is expected to be brought out in Alberta Sunday, the winter clothing needs to be kept nearby as the warmth has a short expiration date this week
Ontario’s enjoyed some tastes of spring lately, but the next few days will offer a March reality check for the region
Powerful lava flows began late on Saturday - but authorities say they have since diminished significantly.
A volcano in Iceland erupted for the fourth time since December on Saturday night. It opened a fissure in the earth about 3km between Stóra-Skógfell and Hagafell mountains on the Reykjanes Peninsula. It’s believed to be the most powerful flare-up so far. Iceland is now in a state of emergency.
After weeks of spring-like warmth, parts of the United States will briefly plunge back into winter this week, with below-freezing temperatures possible for much of the eastern half of the country.
Lava from a volcanic eruption in Iceland continued to flow toward the town of Grindavik, but defenses held the molten rock back from the evacuated community. Scientists said the latest eruption appeared to be weakening and would probably peter out soon.
In March 2023, ocean surface temperatures started breaking records and haven’t stopped since, fueling concern about the impacts on marine life and extreme weather.
Spring officially arrives on Tuesday, but tell that to the tens of millions of people across the eastern U.S. currently facing winterlike temperatures as cold air dives in from Canada, making it feel more like January and forcing people to pull the parkas back out of the closet.
Photographer Jakob Vegerfors captures Saturday's eruption and the steady progress of the lava flow.
A volcano in Iceland has erupted for the fourth time in three months sending hundreds of people to be evacuated.
The volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula had erupted again - and with force. An emergency evacuation plan immediately swung into operation to get us all out - and quickly. The Blue Lagoon area is one of Iceland's most popular tourist attractions and the hotels here were almost full.
As delegates and volunteers return home from this year's Arctic Winter Games in Alaska, officials and coaches are thinking about what climate change might mean for the future of the event.Don White, a longtime snowshoe coach for Team Yukon, said warm temperatures at this year's Arctic Winter Games in Alaska impacted his team's equipment.Temperatures above freezing on a couple of afternoons led to melted snow soaking through the mukluks of some competitors."When it gets warm out they just turned
“Are there days when I ask myself ‘What have I done?’ Yes," Grégoire Trudeau said in an interview with ELLE Canada.
The Oscar-winning filmmaker just perked up the election cycle with surprising comments about Trump.
The princess does indeed look “happy, relaxed, and healthy.”