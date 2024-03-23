March 23rd, 2024 FORECAST: Nice Today, High Wind and Storms Tomorrow
Meteorologist Taylor Cox shows temperatures topping out in the 50s and 60s today then high wind and storms tomorrow.
Meteorologist Taylor Cox shows temperatures topping out in the 50s and 60s today then high wind and storms tomorrow.
It's officially spring, but Friday's snow across southern Ontario could bring one of the largest one-day snowfall totals of the year
Brace for a wild weather weekend as an impactful system barrels towards the Maritimes, threatening to disrupt travel with freezing rain, heavy snowfall, and the risk of localized flooding
An archaeological site in Ethiopia has revealed that a population of humans survived the eruption of Sumatra’s Mount Toba 74,000 years ago.
“The birth of any endangered species is always a cause for celebration,” the Virginia Zoo said.
Snowfall persists across Alberta, with another 10-20cm expected to blanket the region. Stay informed with meteorologist Rhythm Reet for the latest updates on weather conditions.
He tries to copy his mom and “eat whatever she is currently eating,” zookeepers say.
A chilly weekend will spread across much of Canada as an active pattern churns through the end of March
Missouri Department of Conservation Naturalist Lauren Baker said the snake, sneezed up blood during a feeding about two weeks ago but was in recovery.
A drone and robot are aiding in the inspection of the devastation inside the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant reactor, 13 years post-meltdown.
For anyone who has flown with United Airlines over the last year or so, you've likely seen the in-flight video promoting the company's first Chief Trash Officer — Oscar the Grouch.It's all part of a marketing campaign to promote the airline's ambitions to use more sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the future. SAF is biofuel that can be made from food waste and agricultural products. It's more expensive than jet fuel, but it's less polluting and can already be used by aircraft without any engine
Prepare for a wild ride as an impactful system barrels towards the Maritimes, threatening to disrupt travel with freezing rain, heavy snowfall, and the risk of localized flooding. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides an insight into the impacts and timing of this system.
After a week that brought heavy snow and travel disruptions to southern Alberta, another round of wintry weather will fill this first full weekend of spring
Hybrids are set to take a bigger share of the new car market than EVs this year as more buyers question electric vehicles.
Sid the siamang couldn’t help himself, stealing birthday treats from Hahnumahn who was celebrating his 28th birthday at Oakland Zoo in California.Video shared by Oakland Zoo on March 21 shows the pair chasing each other around their enclosure after Sid helped himself to presents and snacks meant for Hahnumahn.“Happy 28th birthday Hahnumahn siamang!” the zoo said.“Sid attended the party…and stole several snacks and gifts from the birthday boy. All in all, much fun was had.” Credit: Oakland Zoo via Storyful
The Canadian government has introduced an Electric Vehicle (EV) Availability Standard. The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman sat down with an expert to get answers to all of his (and possibly your) EV questions.
It won't feel like spring at all in eastern Quebec and on parts of the East Coast as a messy system will be bringing a hefty dose of snowfall for many areas, and heavy rain for others, alongside intense wind gusts
Researches discovered the “smooth” animal in a forest of Vietnam.
Zoo-based research can teach us about the needs of animals in our care.
A family of six, including 9- and 11-year-old children, were rescued after getting stranded on a hike in the Oregon Cascades earlier this week.
OTTAWA — Canada's carbon price could slash greenhouse-gas emissions by more than 100 million tonnes a year by 2030, but only about one-fifth of that will come from the consumer carbon price at the centre of Conservative attacks. A new analysis published Thursday by the Canadian Climate Institute said the price applied to big industrial emitters plays a far greater role in cutting emissions than the consumer fuel levy. But the consumer levy is still worth the political battle the Liberals are fac