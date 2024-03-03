March 3, 2024 FORECAST: Warm and Windy Today, Mild Work Week

Storyful

Multiple vehicles collided on a highway in Alberta, Canada, during a winter storm on Thursday, February 29, footage shows.Footage filmed by Abdullah Alakkad shows officials responding to damaged vehicles on Highway 1 near Calgary. Alakkad told Storyful he was driving through a snowstorm with little to no visibility when he came across the pileup.“One moment you’re looking at a wall of white snow, a blink of an eye later and the rear end of a semi truck is staring you in the face,” Alakkad said. “Speeds 50 kilometers per hour, too fast. People piled on.”Local news reports said at least 20 vehicles were involved, and at least two people were injured.Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) Alberta forecast heavy snow and gusty winds for the area until Sunday morning. Credit: Abdullah Alakkad via Storyful