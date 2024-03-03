March 3, 2024 FORECAST: Warm and Windy Today, Mild Work Week
Meteorologist Taylor Cox shows a warm and windy Sunday with high fire danger for many.
February brought record warmth temperatures not only to Ontario, but across the country. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
An extremely-dangerous winter storm has arrived in California and will unload feet of snow, powerful winds and rare blizzard conditions in the state’s mountains through the weekend.
Firefighters from several departments have converged to battle a fire at Covered Bridge Potato Chips factory in Hartland, a major employer in the New Brunswick town. The call came in at 6 p.m., said RCMP Cpl. Dan Sharpe. He said 20 to 30 employees were safely evacuated. By 9 p.m., the fire was still going but the building looked like a total loss, said Summerville resident Kelly Gillin, who lives nearby and watched the fire from across the highway. "It's devastating, there's nothing left," she s
Cars were left stranded on Interstate 80 overnight after authorities ferried motorists to safety.
Alligators are no strangers to Florida and have often been spotted in swimming pools and even on porches.
Expect a wintry couple of days for parts of B.C.’s South Coast and Vancouver Island as a storm lingers offshore
Scientists saw a male orca kill a juvenile great white shark within minutes last year. The hunting behavior could be a sign of a wider shift in the marine ecosystem.
“You may have seen it moving back and forth.”
Expectant bald eagle parents Jackie and Shadow have braved wind, rain and snow to protect their three precious eggs.
The “playful” and “spunky” cubs were born in November and spent four months growing strong before meeting the public, the zoo said.
A major winter snowstorm with disruptive travel impacts is on the way for parts of the Prairies this weekend.
Blizzard conditions are anticipated to shut down parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba as a powerful winter storm sweeps through the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network offers detailed analysis of the timing and severity of the impending blizzard.
Unearthed Scientists are worried that rising global temperatures could cause buried nuclear waste, which dates back to the Cold War, to resurface. According to a January report by the US Government Accountability Office, as spotted by ABC News, waste beneath former nuclear weapons testing sites could be unearthed as soon as 2100 if temperatures continue […]
The image, which was captured off the coast of Hawaii, marked the first documented case of sexual activity between two male humpback whales.
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special air quality statement for Regina Saturday morning, warning air quality levels in the city were poor due to high levels of nitrous oxide.Environment Canada's website shows the city reaching the "moderate risk" air quality category around 3 a.m. and the "high risk" category around 7 a.m. CST.The agency's special air quality statement ended around noon.Justin Shaer, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the worsening air quality was lik
A lone killer whale has been captured killing a great white shark in an "unprecedented" attack. The incident took place off the coast of Mossel Bay in South Africa at around 3pm on 18 June 2023 and has now been documented in the African Journal of Marine Science. Previous reported attacks have always involved between two and six whales, or orcas, and have taken the creatures around two hours.
Multiple vehicles collided on a highway in Alberta, Canada, during a winter storm on Thursday, February 29, footage shows.Footage filmed by Abdullah Alakkad shows officials responding to damaged vehicles on Highway 1 near Calgary. Alakkad told Storyful he was driving through a snowstorm with little to no visibility when he came across the pileup.“One moment you’re looking at a wall of white snow, a blink of an eye later and the rear end of a semi truck is staring you in the face,” Alakkad said. “Speeds 50 kilometers per hour, too fast. People piled on.”Local news reports said at least 20 vehicles were involved, and at least two people were injured.Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) Alberta forecast heavy snow and gusty winds for the area until Sunday morning. Credit: Abdullah Alakkad via Storyful
A powerful blizzard that a meteorologist termed “as bad as it gets” howled in the Sierra Nevada mountains, closing a long stretch of Interstate 80 in Northern California, forcing ski resorts to shut down, and leaving thousands of homes without power. More than 10 feet (3 meters) of snow was expected at higher elevations, National Weather Service meteorologist William Churchill said Saturday, creating a “life-threatening concern” for residents near Lake Tahoe and blocking travel on the key east-west freeway.
Weather warnings were in place for southeastern Alberta on Friday, March 1, as Environment Canada warned of heavy snow and gusty winds through the weekend.Footage taken by Fernie Mariam shows “fluffy thick snowflakes” in the Alberta resort town of Banff on Friday.Environment Canada said southeastern parts of the province could see up to 30 cm, nearly 12 inches, of snow accumulation and strong, gusty winds.Snow was expected to move out of the region by Sunday morning, the weather service said. Credit: Fernie Mariam via Storyful
Snow is forecast every day in Boise at least for the next week, even though March 1 is the start of meteorological spring.