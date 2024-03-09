March 9, 2024 FORECAST: Dry, but chilly today
KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says the rain has moved out, but today will still be chilly.
Guests watched in shock as the two zookeepers navigated their way to safety after a mishap left them enclosed with the gorilla
Climate scientist Bill McGuire writes on his conundrum: What’s happening to our planet scares the hell out of him—but if he shouts the unvarnished truth from the rooftops, will that inspire you to act or to give up?
After spotting one creature, the ranger saw six more.
Kansas City Chiefs fans who endured the below-freezing temperatures on Jan. 13 during an NFL playoff game may require amputations.
Widespread weather alerts have been issued for the heavy rain moving into all of southern Ontario. Rain as far north as northeastern Ontario. However, winter makes a return as the rain exits. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
Zoo staff say they will begin working with another female member of the gorilla troop after surrogacy training with 24-year-old Gracie stalled.
Environmental groups are asking Ottawa to enforce its rules on an Alberta coal site that has started building an underground test mine without fisheries permits that officials have said are required. "They can't just sit back and wait for habitat destruction to occur," said Ecojustice lawyer Dan Cheater. "We'd like to see them take action." Coalspur Mines is planning a large expansion of its Vista thermal coal mine near Hinton, Alta., which would make it the largest thermal coal mine in North Am
A raw weekend is on tap for southern Ontario as two systems work together to bring rainy and snowy conditions to the region
Greg Ebel doesn't see the clash inspiring similar challenges outside of the country's largest province.
Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit Sajjan focused on climate change as the predominant national security threat for Canada at the annual Conference on Security and Defence in Ottawa on Friday. “Canada is warming on average twice as quickly as the rest of the world. And in our north, it is about three times as fast,” Sajjan warned.
Travel, business and power impacts likely into Friday, as a powerful late winter storm hits Atlantic Canada with heavy rain, hours of ice and 15-60 cm of snowfall
Six individuals have reportedly been arrested for attempting to smuggle dozens of animals from Thailand to India
If the climate warms by more than 7 degrees, the likelihood of extinction for a species increases, regardless of its other traits.
Drought and wildfire concerns still remain high across Western Canada, even despite the recent snowstorms
The average cost per litre of regular gasoline added 0.7 cents between Feb. 29 and March 7, rising to $1.578 per litre.
When a total solar eclipse transforms day into night, will tortoises start acting romantic? Researchers will be standing by to observe how animals’ routines at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas are disrupted when skies dim on April 8. “To our astonishment, most of the animals did surprising things,” said Adam Hartstone-Rose, a North Carolina State University researcher who led the observations published in the journal Animals.
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Michigan Tech University biologists have been observing a remote Lake Superior island's fragile wolf population every winter since 1958, but they had to cut this season's planned seven-week survey short after just two weeks. The ski plane they study the wolves from uses the frozen lake as a landing strip because there's nowhere to touch down on the island. But this weirdly warm winter left the Great Lakes nearly devoid of ice. As climate change accelerates, scientists are scr
A potent storm will sweep across a large portion of the US into the weekend, ramping up the risk for damaging winds, hail, flooding and even a few tornadoes in the South.
Researchers also highlighted the enormous amount of water and energy consumption that AI systems require.
Could we ‘reverse’ climate change by simply ‘sucking’ CO2 out of the air around us?