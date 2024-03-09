March 9, 2024 FORECAST: Dry, but chilly today

The Canadian Press

Environmental groups are asking Ottawa to enforce its rules on an Alberta coal site that has started building an underground test mine without fisheries permits that officials have said are required. "They can't just sit back and wait for habitat destruction to occur," said Ecojustice lawyer Dan Cheater. "We'd like to see them take action." Coalspur Mines is planning a large expansion of its Vista thermal coal mine near Hinton, Alta., which would make it the largest thermal coal mine in North Am