March against gender-based violence held

A protest against gender-based violence has taken place in Sheffield.

The Reclaim the Night march took place on Saturday evening, with organisers calling for more street lighting in the city, as well as better services for those who have experienced sexual assault and harassment.

Around 60 people took part in the event, which started at Sheffield Cathedral and ended at the University of Sheffield Students' Union concourse.

Eloise Taylor, women's officer at the Students' Union, said while such marches had first started in the 1970s, gender-based violence was "still an issue" in 2024.

'Raise awareness'

Reclaim the Night marches began in Leeds in 1977 to highlight the growing danger to women after dark, and partly in response to a string of murders in West Yorkshire and Manchester carried out by serial killer Peter Sutcliffe.

Police at the time had suggested that women should stay indoors, but instead campaigners took to the streets to protest against that approach.

Ms Taylor, who organised this weekend's march in Sheffield, said the Casey Review in 2023, which highlighted failings in how the Metropolitan Police tackled violence against women, showed there was still a need for the Reclaim the Night movement.

She said: "The message was very much to raise awareness around gender-based violence and to keep it at the forefront of people's minds.

"It's still very prevalent today, even moreso. A march is a good way to make our voices heard."

The march was followed by a vigil, including a one-minute silence to remember those who had lost their lives as a result of gender-based violence.

Marchers pictured at a previous Reclaim the Night event in Sheffield [University of Sheffield Students' Union]

'End gendered violence'

The march was a forerunner to more events as part of the United Nations 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, external campaign which runs from 25 November to 10 December.

Ms Taylor said a number of events open to the public will be taking place in Sheffield over the next fortnight as part of the campaign, including a self-defence class on Rutland Street on 6 December.

Details of that and further events can be found on the Sheffield Students Union's website.

A second Reclaim the Night march, organised by Sheffield Hallam University students, is expected to be held on 25 November to coincide with the start of the 16 days of action.

