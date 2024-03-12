March for Life protests "Freedom in Reproduction" amendment
Anti-abortion advocates are fighting to keep an amendment off the ballot this November that would enshrine the right to abortion in Maryland's state constitution. Thousands marched in Annapolis Monday for the annual Maryland March for Life. While abortion rights are protected under current Maryland law, the state lacks constitutional protections. Attendees said the "Freedom in Reproduction" amendment will undermine parents, hurt women and that it is unnecessary given the current law.