March Madness marks the end for Dan Monson as Arizona blows out Long Beach State 85-65

  • Long Beach State head coach Dan Monson calls out to his players during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Arizona in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)
    Long Beach State head coach Dan Monson calls out to his players during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Arizona in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)
  • Arizona forward Keshad Johnson (16) takes a foul shot against Long Beach State during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)
    Arizona forward Keshad Johnson (16) takes a foul shot against Long Beach State during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)
  • Long Beach State forward Aboubacar Traore, right, looks on as Arizona guard Kylan Boswell (4) goes to the basket during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Long Beach State forward Aboubacar Traore, right, looks on as Arizona guard Kylan Boswell (4) goes to the basket during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Arizona guard Pelle Larsson (3) defends against Long Beach State guard Jadon Jones (12) as he drives during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Arizona guard Pelle Larsson (3) defends against Long Beach State guard Jadon Jones (12) as he drives during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Long Beach State guard Marcus Tsohonis (0) goes to the basket as Arizona center Oumar Ballo, rear, defends during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Long Beach State guard Marcus Tsohonis (0) goes to the basket as Arizona center Oumar Ballo, rear, defends during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Arizona forward Keshad Johnson (16) celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Long Beach State during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Arizona forward Keshad Johnson (16) celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Long Beach State during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Long Beach State guard Marcus Tsohonis (0) goes to the basket as Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) defends during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Long Beach State guard Marcus Tsohonis (0) goes to the basket as Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) defends during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Long Beach State head coach Dan Monson calls out to his players during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Arizona in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)
Arizona forward Keshad Johnson (16) takes a foul shot against Long Beach State during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)
Long Beach State forward Aboubacar Traore, right, looks on as Arizona guard Kylan Boswell (4) goes to the basket during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Arizona guard Pelle Larsson (3) defends against Long Beach State guard Jadon Jones (12) as he drives during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Long Beach State guard Marcus Tsohonis (0) goes to the basket as Arizona center Oumar Ballo, rear, defends during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Arizona forward Keshad Johnson (16) celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Long Beach State during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Long Beach State guard Marcus Tsohonis (0) goes to the basket as Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) defends during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
EDDIE PELLS
·3 min read

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Arizona scored 16 straight points over a five-minute stretch Thursday to pull away for an 85-65 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and snuff out Dan Monson’s coaching tenure at Long Beach State.

Kylan Boswell scored 20 points for the second-seeded Wildcats (26-8), who made 13 3-pointers, the program record for March Madness.

This marked the end of a 17-year stretch at Long Beach State for the 62-year-old Monson. He learned last week that he wouldn’t return next season. His team responded by unexpectedly winning the Big West Tournament to send the program to March Madness for the first time since 2012.

Arizona trailed by one with 2:34 left in the first half. A few free throws and a 3-pointer by Caleb Love started the Wildcats' onslaught before halftime. Keshad Johnson (13 points) kicked off the second half with a layup, a 3 and a dunk off an alley-oop from Love, who finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

By the time the surge was over at the 17:08 mark of the second half, Arizona led 50-35. Counting the halftime break, the 15th-seeded Beach went about 40 minutes without a basket.

The Wildcats will play either Nevada or Dayton in the second round of the West Region.

Aboubacar Traore and A.J. George led the Beach (21-15) with 14 points each.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness