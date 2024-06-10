Maren Morris Comes Out as Bisexual in Celebratory Pride Month Post: 'Happy to Be the B in LGBTQ+'

Morris, a longtime outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, split with husband Ryan Hurd in October 2023

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Maren Morris in Washington DC in March 2024

Pride looks good on Maren Morris.

In the midst of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, the 34-year-old country star took to social media and revealed she identifies as bisexual in a celebratory post on Sunday, June 9.

"happy to be the B in LGBTQ+," wrote Morris alongside photos of herself holding Pride flags during her recent RSVP Redux Tour stop in Phoenix. "happy pride."

Reps for Morris did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Related: Maren Morris Says 'Hello' to 34 as She Celebrates Her Birthday and Being on the 'Other Side' of Last Year

Taylor Hill/WireImage Maren Morris in Washington DC in March 2024

In October 2023, the "My Church" singer-songwriter filed for a dissolution of marriage from her ex-husband of five years, Ryan Hurd, citing irreconcilable differences. The former couple (who share son Hayes, 4) finalized the divorce three months later in January 2024.

Morris has long been an outspoken advocate for the LBGTQ+ community. In a June 2023 interview with Billboard, she opened up about the more than 450 anti-LGBTQ+ bills that were being considered at the U.S. government state levels.

"The fact is, they don't have solutions for actual problems — this is their niche thing that they get to go off on," she said at the time of politicians pushing anti-drag legislation.

Related: Maren Morris Says Current Anti-Drag Legislation Is 'Meant to Eradicate the Existence of Trans People'

Taylor Hill/WireImage Maren Morris in New York City on May 2023

The Grammy winner then spoke about how such bills are affecting the culture in southern states. "I’m from Texas, I live in Tennessee, and I do love the community I have there, but these bills almost incentivize us to turn on one another," she said.

"They’re rewarding us to turn each other in, which feels kind of like a Nazi Germany thing where we turn on our own communities," added Morris.

She also opened up about feeling as though country stars should stand up for queer people. "I have heard the term 'Shut up and sing' more times than I can count — that’s always the cutesy little threat that they like to make," said the "Rich" musician.

Cindy Ord/Getty Maren Morris in New. York City in December 2023

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



"So I would say to my peers who are artists and to record-label heads, publishers, songwriters: I don't think any of us got into this art form to be an activist, but that’s ultimately thrust upon you to exist in this space and to feel like you can sleep at night," said Morris.

She continued, "You’re going to lose fans along the way — that is just part and parcel of being public-facing. But there is a lane that you're widening; I see it year over year at my shows, the crowd feels so diverse and so safe. I know everyone likes money, but is it worth your biography saying that you never picked a side because both sides pay money to buy a T-shirt?"



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.