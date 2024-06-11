Maren Morris comes out as bisexual months after divorce from ex-husband Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris has come out as bisexual in a social media post honoring Pride Month.

The country music singer, 34, took to Instagram on Sunday, June 9 to reveal she identifies as a bisexual. “Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+,” she captioned her post, which featured photos of herself holding a Pride flag during a recent tour stop in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Happy Pride,” Morris added, along with a rainbow emoji.

The “My Church” singer’s announcement comes eight months after she filed for divorce from her husband of five years, Ryan Hurd. In October 2023, Morris cited “irreconcilable differences” in the complaint filed in Nashville, Tennessee. She revealed that the couple, who were married in March 2018, have been separated since October 2, 2023.

Morris and Hurd share a four-year-old son, Hayes, who has lived with them in Nashville since he was born.

According to the filing, Morris and Hurd were “unable to live together successfully as husband and wife and are experiencing irreconcilable differences in their marriage.” Morris also filed proof that she has already completed a parenting seminar generally required in divorce cases.

The former couple finalized their divorce three months later in January this year.

The “Rich” singer explained during an interview with Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show in December 2023 that she was not looking to date amid her divorce, adding that her music has become an emotional outlet.

“I would like this to sort of wrap up,” Morris said of her divorce. “I don’t have the headspace for that yet. But I’m writing so much right now. That’s kind of been my way of dating is just through song.”

Morris has been a vocal advocate of the LGBTQ+ community, even calling out major figures in the country music scene for their polarizing views. In August 2022, she called out fellow country artist Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr Aldean following transphobic comments they made on social media.

She later announced her decision to leave country music because she could no longer “participate in the really toxic arms” of the genre. Morris explained that people who were “misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic” had been empowered during the Donald Trump presidency, and this had resulted in a “hyper-masculine branch of country music”, which she called “butt rock.”

“I couldn’t do this circus anymore – feeling like l have to absorb and explain people’s bad behaviors and laugh it off. I just couldn’t do that after 2020 particularly,” she said during an episode of the New York Times’ Popcast podcast last October. “I’ve changed. A lot of things changed about me that year.”