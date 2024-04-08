Maren Morris explains why she skipped 2024 CMT Music Awards despite nomination

The country star revealed to her Instagram followers on Sunday that she wouldn't be attending the annual awards show in Austin, Texas, even though she was nominated for an award. She explained in a video that she was flying to New York City that night to promote her and Karina Argow's new children's book, Addie Ant Goes on an Adventure. "Book tour week officially commences. Karina and I are flying to New York tonight, so we'll see you Wednesday at the Barnes & Noble in Union Square.”