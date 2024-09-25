Maren Morris Opens Up About Relationship with Ex Ryan Hurd Post-Divorce: 'We're Getting It Together'

Morris and Hurd, who share son Hayes, finalized their divorce in January 2024 after five years of marriage

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd in February 2023

Things are going well for Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd post-divorce.

The Grammy winner, 34, appeared on the Sept. 25 episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast and spoke candidly about the dynamic between herself and Hurd, 37, with whom she shares 4-year-old son Hayes.

"I mean, we're getting it together, but the co-parenting thing has been going well, and we're trying our best in this way, but it's still pretty fresh," said Morris, adding that she's also felt "deeply creative" since getting divorced and pivoting out of the country genre.

"There's a lot to write about, but, like, a freedom too," she declared. Morris and Hurd finalized their divorce in January 2024 after five years of marriage.

In addition to making music, Morris has been busy on tour — and while she loves performing, work-life balance is becoming more of a priority for her. "I don't wanna be touring 280 days a year. Like, I want to be home. I wanna be a good mom and also have a social life because then I really don't have anything to write about," she said.

"If I'm not going through the s---show of dating, there is no album. The well has to be filled in that way," added Morris, who publicly came out as bisexual in March. Earlier this month, PEOPLE learned she was newly dating Justin Assada from Netflix's Perfect Match, but their current relationship status is unclear.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Maren Morris in August 2024

Elsewhere during the interview, Morris opened up about her decision to release a particular song on her latest EP, Intermission, knowing fans would connect its lyrics to her real life.

"I had to make a decision on there's a song at the end called This is How a Woman Leaves, and I was a little bit nervous just to put that out. Not because it's untrue to me, but because I'm not in the business of malintent," she explained. "I never write a song to, like, f--- someone over or hurt anyone."

While Morris admitted to writing about "people that scorned me" in the past, Hurd isn't one of them. "But at the end of the day, I can't control people's perceptions of the song that they're hearing of mine. With ['This Is How a Woman Leaves'], I could just picture a healing that would happen live," she added.

She continued, "If I'm writing the song and I can already envision it live and just crying with strangers, when I go to shows and I'm just a patron in the crowd, the most special thing is just bonding with a bunch of strangers."



