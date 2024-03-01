Margaret Qualley knew she would marry Jack Antonoff after two weeks of dating

The Leftovers star told Chanel creative director Virginie Viard in the summer of 2021 that she had met the man who was going to be her husband. "I'd met Jack probably two weeks before, but I was head-over-heels in love right away. I had a sure, knowing feeling that he was my husband,'" she recalled to Elle UK. Margaret made the comments while the fashion designer was coincidentally pinning her into an ivory wedding gown, the final look of the Chanel runway presentation...