Margo Martindale Threatens to Burn Everything Down in “The Sticky” First Look (Exclusive)

Margo Martindale and Jamie Lee Curtis find themselves at odds with one another in a new series from Prime Video.

Three-time Emmy winner Martindale portrays a tough maple syrup farmer who falls into the Canadian crime scene when bureaucratic authorities jeopardize her and her comatose husband’s livelihood and work to take away everything she loves.

Martindale, 73, stars alongside Curtis, 66, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Guillaume Cyr in the adaptation of the 2012 “Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist,” which followed the theft of over $18 million worth of maple syrup from Quebec's national reserves.

A new exclusive clip shows Martindale arguing with a government agent. As she and the worker argue about semantics, the government agent asks if she is Ruth Landry, to which Martindale, as Ruth replies, “No, I’m Jennifer Aniston."

She adds, “You’re spilling my money,” while the agent closes up the hole in her maple tree.

Jan Thijs/Amazon Studios Chris Diamantopoulos and Margo Martindale in "The Sticky"

“Your farm’s been shut down,” replies the agent. “We’re also confiscating all of your previously harvested syrup.”

“What is this s---” Ruth asks before the agent informs her she’s been deemed an unlicensed operator.

“All I need is a signature from your husband so we can clear this up. If I could just speak with him,” the agent adds.

Jan Thijs/Amazon Studios Margo Martindale in The Sticky.

"Touch one more thing on my land, and I will find out where you live, and I will burn it down," Ruth then says. "And not just your house, but the birds and the squirrels and the acorns and the powerlines. If you think I’m exaggerating, you just ask around.”

The series then picks up from Ruth's revelation that she could lose access to her maple trees. But quickly, she stumbles upon a proposition for a partnership with Diamantopoulos’ mobster Mike Byrne and Cyr’s soft-spoken French-Canadian security guard Remy Bouchard. The unlikely trio then find themselves hilariously attempting to execute the multi-million-dollar heist.

Amazon Studios Chris Diamantopoulos and Jamie Lee Curtis in "The Sticky"

Brian Donovan and Ed Herro created and executive-produced the series, which Curtis, Blumhouse Television, Megamix, and Sphere Media also produce. Michael Dowse and Joyce Wong directed and produced the series.

The Sticky season 1 premieres on Friday, December 6, on Prime Video.

