Margot Robbie and Emma Stone walk SAG Awards red carpet

Stars of the big and small screen walked the red carpet ahead of the SAG Awards on Saturday.

The event, hosted by the Screen Actors Guild, celebrates the best on-screen performances of the last year.

Here are just a few of the stars who posed for photos before the ceremony got under way.

Margot Robbie has been wearing pink dresses throughout awards season, mirroring her box office smash Barbie

Irish actor Cillian Murphy and US actor Robert Downey Jr are both nominated for their roles in Oppenheimer

The Morning Show, starring US actress Reese Witherspoon, is up for best drama series cast

Danielle Brooks wore a dress which alluded to the film she is nominated for - The Color Purple

Penelope Cruz is nominated for best actress for her performance in Ferrari

Rustin star Colman Domingo is nominated for his portrayal of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin

Emma Stone could follow her recent Bafta win with a SAG trophy for her film Poor Things

Singer Billie Eilish wrote and performed What Was I Made For? from the Barbie soundtrack

British actress Carey Mulligan is nominated for best actress for her performance in Maestro

Ali Wong, who starred in Netflix's Beef, will be hoping to repeat her recent Golden Globe and Emmy wins

Lily Gladstone is recognised for her performance in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon

Oscar winner Brie Larson was among the other stars who posed for photos ahead of the event

The Holdovers star Da'Vine Joy Randolph is a hot favourite to win best supporting actress

Succession is nominated for best ensemble - a cast which includes Alan Ruck

Ted Lasso, starring Juno Temple (left) and Hannah Waddingham, is up for best comedy series cast

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri recently won prizes at the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards