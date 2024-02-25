Advertisement

Margot Robbie and Emma Stone walk SAG Awards red carpet

Steven McIntosh - Entertainment reporter
·2 min read

Stars of the big and small screen walked the red carpet ahead of the SAG Awards on Saturday.

The event, hosted by the Screen Actors Guild, celebrates the best on-screen performances of the last year.

Here are just a few of the stars who posed for photos before the ceremony got under way.

Australian actress Margot Robbie arrives for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024.
Margot Robbie has been wearing pink dresses throughout awards season, mirroring her box office smash Barbie
Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Irish actor Cillian Murphy and US actor Robert Downey Jr are both nominated for their roles in Oppenheimer
US actress Reese Witherspoon arrives for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024.
The Morning Show, starring US actress Reese Witherspoon, is up for best drama series cast
Danielle Brooks attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Danielle Brooks wore a dress which alluded to the film she is nominated for - The Color Purple
Penelope Cruz arrives for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024.
Penelope Cruz is nominated for best actress for her performance in Ferrari
Colman Domingo attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Rustin star Colman Domingo is nominated for his portrayal of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin
Emma Stone attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma Stone could follow her recent Bafta win with a SAG trophy for her film Poor Things
US singer songwriter Billie Eilish arrives for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024
Singer Billie Eilish wrote and performed What Was I Made For? from the Barbie soundtrack
English actress Carey Mulligan arrives for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024.
British actress Carey Mulligan is nominated for best actress for her performance in Maestro
Ali Wong attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Ali Wong, who starred in Netflix's Beef, will be hoping to repeat her recent Golden Globe and Emmy wins
Lily Gladstone at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Lily Gladstone is recognised for her performance in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon
Brie Larson attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Oscar winner Brie Larson was among the other stars who posed for photos ahead of the event
US actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrives for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024.
The Holdovers star Da'Vine Joy Randolph is a hot favourite to win best supporting actress
US actor Alan Ruck arrives for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024.
Succession is nominated for best ensemble - a cast which includes Alan Ruck
Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Ted Lasso, starring Juno Temple (left) and Hannah Waddingham, is up for best comedy series cast
Ayo Edebiri attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
The Bear star Ayo Edebiri recently won prizes at the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards
US actress Jennifer Aniston arrives for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024.
The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston is also presenting Barbara Streisand with a lifetime achievement prize