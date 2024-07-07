Margot Robbie Is Expecting First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie is expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley. Sources confirmed the pregnancy to People after photos of the couple enjoying Lake Como circulated showing Robbie’s baby bump. The Barbie star was wearing a cropped white T-shirt that exposed her midriff and a black blazer. Ackerley was helping her board the boat.

The couple married in 2016 after meeting on the set of Suite Française in 2013. Robbie was starring in the film and Ackerley was working as an assistant director. They went on to form the production company LuckyChap as friends with Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara, before eventually becoming a romantic item. LuckyChap produced a number of Robbie’s most successful movies, including I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, and Barbie.

“We were friends for so long,” Robbie said when speaking to Vogue in 2016. “I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course, we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’”

In late June, during an interview with The Times of London, Ackerley shared how his personal life and business life with Robbie are practically one and the same.

“It’s seamless,” Ackerley said. “We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”

At January’s Critics Choice Awards, Robbie told E! News, “I am so lucky,” adding that it is “the best” to have a husband who isn’t also an actor.

“He likes being behind the camera,” she said. “He’s not fazed by any of this stuff, he’s just the best … I love the word ‘normie.’”

You Might Also Like