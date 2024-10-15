Margot Robbie Flirts with Jacob Elordi in Sexy New Chanel Ad: 'See You at 5'

The 'Barbie' star was named the face of Chanel No. 5 on Oct. 14

Chanel Margot Robbie in new Chanel No. 5 ad

Margot Robbie is getting sultry for Chanel No. 5!

The Barbie actress, 34, starred alongside Jacob Elordi in the fragrance's new visual ad, which was released on Monday, Oct. 14.

In the clip, Robbie tells Elordi via text, "See you at five," before she hops off a couch to get ready for their romantic rendezvous in her French-girl glam. Elordi gets on a motorcycle to meet Robbie while she puts on the final touches of her ensemble: a few spritzes of Chanel No. 5.

She cruises down an aesthetic street in a top-down car to meet up with the Saltburn actor, 27. Once she arrives, it looks as if Elordi isn't going to show. But Robbie appears to be just fine as she takes a dive in the water, swapping out her red Chanel two-piece blazer and mini skirt for a sexy red one-piece bathing suit.

The luxury brand dropped the ad as it unveiled Robbie as the new face of Chanel No. 5.

"A rendez-vous," it captioned an Instagram image of Robbie posing behind an oversized bottle of the perfume. "The new face of N°5, Margot Robbie embodies a woman who has decided she won’t be just another number, choosing over and over again to put her faith in whatever the future holds. What will you choose? N°5 IS THE ANSWER."



Elyse Jankowski/WireImage; Monica Schipper/Getty Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi

“There's something inherently passionate and strong about the color red. There’s a real strength in this fragrance, too,” Robbie told Vogue of her partnership with Chanel in an interview published on Monday. “When I think of the kind of woman that might wear Chanel No. 5, I think that she's powerful, she has desires.”

She added of her style in the two-minute clip, "In Australia, we like effortless beauty, but in a casual way,” she reflects. “I think French girl beauty is also effortless, but in a more put-together way. It’s hard to achieve, but I think it’s the thing we’re all striving for.”

Meanwhile, Robbie is getting ready for another big role — being a mom.

Lisa O'Connor/Variety via Getty Margot Robbie on Sept. 9, 2024

She and her husband Tom Ackerley are expecting their first baby together a source previously told PEOPLE that they "can't wait" for their new addition to arrive, adding, that they "wanted to be parents for a really long time, and are so happy."

"Family means a lot to both of them and they knew early on in their relationship being parents was something they really wanted," added the source. "They've been keeping it under wraps for a while but are happy the news is out."

Robbie and Elordi are also set to costar as Catherine and Heathcliff in the latest adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic novel, Wuthering Heights, which was first published in 1847. Plot details have not been released yet.



