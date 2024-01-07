Margot Robbie had to defend Barbie's classic final line

Warner Bros.

Barbie spoilers follow.

Margot Robbie has opened up about having to defend the classic final line in Barbie.

Speaking to Variety, Robbie and fellow Barbie producer Tom Ackerley weighed in on the famous last scene of the movie which sees Robbie's Barbie dressed up for what looks like an interview.

Turning the scene on its head, Barbie walks through the waiting room and up to a receptionist where she delivers the film's last line: "I'm here to see my gynaecologist."

"The gynecologist line is always the one that I'm waiting for people's reaction because it takes a second," said Robbie. "Like, you hear it and then your brain catches up and understands: 'Oh, she has a vagina now.'"

Asked if Warner Bros. or Mattel wanted them to change the line, Ackerley said: "This feels like a safe answer, but filmmaking is all about trust, and that movie came together because everyone trusted in Greta's vision so much.

He continued: "Ultimately, the line stayed in the movie because everyone trusted it. It doesn't mean we didn't have endless debates about it. But as much as we open the floor to the filmmaker, we also open the floor to the studio."

Robbie added: "There's not one voice at the studio and one voice at Mattel, so some people are like: 'It's brilliant. Let's do it,' and other people are like: 'I'm terrified. What if kids are screaming the word 'Gynecologist!' and asking their parents what that means?'. And I was like: 'That could be the best thing to come out of this, is little kids asking what a gynecologist is and learning that early on.' That's really our gift to the world."

Barbie director Greta Gerwig previously opened up about the line, saying: "I knew I wanted to end on a mic drop kind of joke, but I also find it very emotional."

Barbie is available to buy or rent in the UK from Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store and more, as well as being available to watch on Max in the US.



