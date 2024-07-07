Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley Expecting First Child: Report

Margot Robbie is pregnant with her first child with her husband, Tom Ackerley, multiple sources have confirmed to People.

The Australian movie star, 34, tied the knot with Ackerley, 34, in a Byron Bay wedding in December 2016.

Ackerley, who also works in Hollywood as a producer and assistant director, is originally from England. Per People, the couple met 11 years ago on the set of Robbie’s film Suite Française. Since then, Ackerley has gone on to produce films like A Promising Young Woman and Saltburn.

While largely private about their relationship, Robbie did open up about her marriage in a November 2018 interview with Porter.

“Even if we both have to fly to a country in-between where we both are for one night, we’ll do it and then fly back to work the next day. And we speak all day, every day on the phone,” Robbie told the outlet. In the same interview, Robbie called married life “the most fun ever” and said she had “a responsibility being someone’s wife.”

Marriage aside, the two have even gone into business together as they cofounded LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014. Together, they produced I, Tonya, which garnered Robbie’s first Oscar nomination, and the smash hit Barbie.

Robbie and Ackerley have yet to comment, and confirm the pregnancy news.

