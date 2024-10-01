Margot Robbie Just Made a Nightgown and Shower Shoes Look Impossibly Chic

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Margot Robbie just taught a masterclass in comfort dressing while running errands in Los Angeles.

Recently, the Barbie star stepped out in an elevated version of leggings and a hoodie. In lieu of stretchy pants, Robbie opted for a soft, stretchy maxi dress (possibly Skims or one of its dupes) and topped the piece off with a cozy open cardigan that is much more chic than your average zip-up. Even her oversized bag appeared designed for comfort with its thick strap that likely doesn't dig into her shoulders (I need that).

Instead of reaching for an obvious pair of Adidas Sambas or flip-flops, Margot finished her look off with a pair of beige slip-ons that perfectly match her dress. Do they look exactly the pair of shower slippers I bought on Amazon and have never worn outside the house? Yes. Are they the most comfortable shoes I own, including my platform Uggs and On Cloud sneakers? Also yes. So thank you, Margot Robbie, for granting me the permission I needed to break them out for my morning coffee run.

Since People confirmed that Robbie was expecting her first baby with husband Tom Ackerley in July, Robbie has consistently found ways to maximize comfort without sacrificing her impeccable sense of style. While vacationing in Sardinia this August, she looked effortless and breezy in an open white button-down, black draw-string pants, and a black bucket hat. When it was time to get back to business in LA, she went for a sheer bodysuit with sweatpants and velcro Prada sandals—an unexpected combo from the star whose style leans more classic.

Margot Robbie's red carpet style has always stunned, but her sartorial range has never been more apparent.

