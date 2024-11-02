Margot Robbie Is a Mom! Actress Welcomes First Baby, a Boy, with Husband Tom Ackerley (Exclusive Source)

The couple first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama 'Suite Française'

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Margot Robbie (left) and Tom Ackerley (right).

Margot Robbie is a mom!

The Barbie actress, 34, welcomed her first baby, a boy, with husband Tom Ackerley, a source tells PEOPLE.

Details about Robbie and Ackerley's son, including his name and birthdate, have yet to be revealed. The Daily Mail also reported the baby news.

A representative for the couple could not be reached to respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Tom Ackerley (left) and Margot Robbie (right).

In July, Robbie made her first appearance since news broke that she was expecting her first baby, attending Wimbledon with her Ackerley, also 34.

The actress looked stylish in a black and white polka dot dress that featured a shawl-like left sleeve and an asymmetrical skirt.

She paired the outfit with a black and white bowling-style bag and added some extra height with a pair of open-toe black mules.

Since then, Robbie has been seen sporting several fashionable maternity looks, including a monochromatic white look in Santa Monica and a sheer black look while out and about in Los Angeles.

JC Olivera/Getty Tom Ackerley (left) and Margot Robbie (right).

Robbie and Ackerley first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française, where he was an assistant director and she starred as Celine Joseph.

They then married in December 2016 during a private ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay. The two never announced their engagement prior to their big day.

In June, Ackerley opened up to The Sunday Times about how he and Robbie balance their personal and professional lives.

"[We spend] 24 hours a day [together]," he said. "It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing."