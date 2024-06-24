Margot Robbie opens up about married life

Reuters

The deal comes at a time when prices for uranium, used to fuel most of the world's nuclear reactors supplying 16% of the global energy, has increased significantly last year due to rising demand and limited supply. Under the offer, Fission shareholders will receive 0.1076 shares of Paladin for every Fission share held, the company said, adding the deal implies a value of C$1.30 per share for the Canadian miner, a 25.8% premium to its closing price of C$1.03 on Friday. Paladin has applied for listing its stock on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), where Fission shareholders will own 24% Paladin shares, the company said.