Margot Robbie is pregnant with her first child

Barbie is having a baby! Sources confirm to PEOPLE that Margot Robbie is expecting her first child with her husband, Tom Ackerly, later this year.

Robbie and Ackerley, both 34, first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama “Suite Française,” where he was an assistant director and she was in front of the camera. She and Ackerly tied the knot in Robbie’s home country of Australia more than seven years ago. She once told Vogue that she felt sparks instantly, but figured he didn’t return the feelings—as if that could ever be possible with Stereotypical Barbie!

“I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back,'” Robbie said at the time. “‘Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'”

While she’s private about her marriage, she’s always been open about wanting to start a family with him.

John Phillips/Getty Images

“If I’m looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there,” Robbie told Porter in a 2018 interview. “But definitely not at the moment. That’s 100 percent certain.”

Last year during the “Barbie” press tour hoopla, she described Ackerly as a “normie,” and insinuated that she finds it attractive. “I am so lucky,” Robbie told E! News at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. “He likes being behind the camera. He’s not fazed by any of this stuff.”

“He’s just the best, it’s so fun,” she continued. “I love the word ‘normie,’ yes, like all my friends, everyone’s like, ‘That’s cool what you do but it’s more fun just to hang out and talk about other stuff.’ And you’re like, ‘I know.'”